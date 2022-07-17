Increase in “non-specific febrile syndromes” in Cienfuegos Pediatric Hospital

The specialists of Pediatric Hospital “Paquito González” of Cienfuegos reported a considerable increase of “nonspecific febrile syndromes“, which has forced a redesign of the patient care strategy in that medical institution.

According to a report from the official channel pearlvisionthe territory also has a high incidence of the vector that transmits the dengue. In the intensive care unit of the hospital six children remain hospitalizedfour of them with symptoms that point to this disease, which in its most serious strain, is usually very aggressive with infants.

Dr. Ariel Uriarte, head of the intensive care unit, said that at the moment the minors remain stable, but that they need to be constantly monitored to avoid any complications. “We have cared for patients here who have been seriously ill, but happily they have been treated with what is recommended (…) fluids that have salt, liquids that are called crystalloids and also other liquids that have larger proteins and are called colloids. . That is available, (…) they are essential drugs in therapies”, added the specialist.

For her part, Dr. Milenis Acosta Fonseca, deputy director of Medical Assistance at the health institution, stated that the Guard Corps these days a total of 200 people attend each day and that to deal with this influx of patients, they have 10 specialists in the emergency service.

Acosta Fonseca pointed out that residents who are in training also work at the medical center and have maintained a division in consultations for the care of arboviruses, as a measure to mitigate the complex epidemiological situation that exists in the province.

“We have two designated rooms, in case patients appear who have warning signs. Regardless of the pediatric human resource, they have full-time intensive care specialists (…) who evaluate, together with service specialists, all patients,” he added.

Dr. Uriarte also insisted that the Cienfuegos pediatrician has enough drugs to care for these patients and that everything is part of a protocol established at the country level, which has proven to be efficient in most cases.

The intensivist from Cienfuegos made reference to the course of treatment they followed with little Paola Patricia Rodríguezseven years, who passed away last wednesdayafter several days admitted with hemorrhagic dengue.

“She was treated with all these things, she was given platelets, she was given plasma, she was given erythrocyte concentrates, without any difficulty,” said the specialist, who added that there were no limitations in access to the necessary drugs for the minor. .

The doctor said that in an attempt to save the girl’s life, they also administered other lesser-known drugs such as activated factor seven and proton wine.

“Me I was one of the doctors who was therenext to the patient, treating her and making all the effort (…) and we are very dismayed, we are very sad about that, because we never get used to seeing a child to die, ”said Uriarte.

He added that there is a little sister of the girl hospitalized in the intensive care ward but that, for the moment, he is fine, with normal pressure and stability in vital parameters, although he still requires extra vigilance.

The increase in dengue cases constitutes a problem at the country level. The Minister of Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, said that until June, more than 3,000 cases of this disease were recorded and that the provinces with proven transmission up to that date were Havana, Sancti Spíritus, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo.

In addition to this virus, in Villa Clara respiratory and diarrheal diseases have increased in the child populationblamed by the local authorities on the strong heat and rains of these months.

Dianevys Arango Ineráriti, deputy director of medical care at the José Luis Miranda University Pediatric Hospital, said that between 300 and 350 patients come to that institution for both conditions in less than 24 hours.