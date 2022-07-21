increase in places by specialties with Pedro Sánchez

Since the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchezwill arrive at the Moncloa Palace in June 2018, there has been a progressive increase in MIR places and other qualifications that make up the Specialized Health Training (FSE). The medical specialty that benefited the most after the landing of the socialist president is Clinical Analysiswho has experienced a growth of 389.47 percent in just four years, going from 19 places in 2019 to 93 offered in the last call.

The second medical area that has increased its offer the most since Pedro Sánchez took over the Executive is Pathological anatomy. In the first year of Sánchez’s mandate, the offer was 34 places, while in the 2022 call, 127 MIR applicants were made available, which represents a growth of 273.53 percent.

Work Medicinewith an increase in the offer of MIR places of 64.62 percent in the last four years, has gone from 65 vacancies in 2019 to 107 places in 2022. Above 50 percent growth are two other medical specialties : Preventive Medicine and Public Health, with 59.42 percent, and Geriatrics, with 54.55.

In the case of preventivethe increase has been 41 places, while Geriatrics has added 36 more holes in four years.

Increased offer in Family Medicine

Family and Community Medicine, the MIR specialty with the greatest shortage of specialists, has also experienced significant growth in recent calls. In 2019, the offer was 1,914 places, compared to 2,336 in the last call, which translates into a 22.05 percent increase. However, it should be remembered that the Ministry of Health has not managed to cover the entire offer in this call, as it has not assigned 93 Primary Care places or in an extraordinary award process.

Since Sánchez took over at La Moncloa, only one specialty has seen its offer reduced. Is about Thoracic Surgerywho has experienced a drop of 11.54 percent. In data, in 2019 the offer was 26 places; 3 more than in 2022.

In addition, a new addition has been added to the official list, Legal and Forensic Medicine, which has premiered in the MIR 2022 call with a eight seater offer.

Most important MIR offer in the history of the SNS

Looking ahead to the next call, the ministerial body once again sets a new record by calling the most important MIR offer in the history of the National Health System. This year it is set at 8,503 places for Medicine, which is 4 percent more than the previous year. In the set of qualifications of the Specialized Health Training (FSE), the offer amounts to 11,112 places. This figure represents a new milestone for Spanish health, by setting a new record for the fourth consecutive year.

In total, as reported by the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasat a press conference after the plenary meetings of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS), there will be 486 more places at a general level than last year, around 5 percent more, of which 323 will be from Medicine and 73 from Family and Community Medicine.

“Provisionally” some 20 places will be for the newly created specialty of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, but the Government is confident that “it can be increased more in the coming days.” As you have been able to find out Medical Writingthis will be the interim initial offer that will be presented, but it may be increased during the next month of August until the same figure becomes official in the Official State Gazette (BOE) next September.