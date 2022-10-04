Increase in the minimum wage will be analyzed when inflation drops: AMLO – El Financiero

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated this Monday that the minimum wage will increase, but the amount will be analyzed when inflation, which reached 8.7 percent in the first half of September, decreases.

The president trusts that this will happen after the application of the Opening Agreement against Inflation and Scarcity ratified this Monday in the company of representatives of the included companies.

“We are going to see the behavior of inflation, today was very important, this I agree that I hope it will have very good resultsif we notice that we can lower inflation, if there is a downward trend, we can already start analysis on the increase, the amount more than anythingbecause there is going to be an increase”, he advanced.

This amount should be fair enough for the country’s workers and at the same time should avoid an increase in inflation, he argued.

Among the measures established is the elimination of tariffs on food imports, the cancellation of corn and bean exports, as well as the reduction in the price of the basic basket from 24 products to thousand 39 pesos.

If this price is maintained and the government notices a decrease in inflation levels, then it will proceed to formulate a new adequate amount for the minimum wage, the chief executive specified.

“Here we are going to be seeing every Monday and the results of the Inegi, on inflation, and from there we decide on wages,” he said.

What other measures are included in the new agreement to combat inflation?

In the agreement ratified this Monday by the president and the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the following measures are established:

The government grants the companies included in the agreement a single universal license so they can be exempt from paperwork or permits in the packaging of its products as well as the General Import Tax .

in the packaging of its products as well as the . The The authority will suspend all regulations that prevent or make the importation and importation of food more expensive. and its mobility in the country.

in the country. The companies undertake to carry out the necessary verification that ensures that the food and supplies that are imported and distributed are of quality.

that ensures that the food and supplies that are imported and distributed are of quality. The fuel and electricity price containment policy established since December 2018 will be maintained.

Toll roads will be frozen.

The authority will deal with cases of food products that require particular solutions.

will be canceled for the period of this agreement export of white corn, beans, sardines and aluminum and steel scrap used in food packaging.

for the period of this agreement used in food packaging. The price of the basic basket of 24 products will be reduced 8 percent, from 1,129 pesos to thousand 39 pesos average until February 28, 2023.

average until February 28, 2023. Corn flour producing companies undertake not to raise prices during the term of the agreement.

The measures will enter into force when the corresponding decree is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).