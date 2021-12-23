“Increase of 426 euros per unit” – Corriere.it

There is no good news for Italian families. For 2022, a sting on bills worth over 11 billion euros is expected. This was reported by Confcommercio, which in its analysis calculated the effects of the economic recovery and inflation on expensive bills. The increase in energy costs compared to 2021 should be 426 euros for families, who will spend an average of 1,950 euros. A similar situation also for companies in the service sector, which will see an increase in electricity and gas of around 40%.

The rising trend Tensions on energy goods have become increasingly intense, with a significant impact on both household and business accounts. The phenomenon risks significantly attenuating growth for 2022, explains Confcommercio. The high bills expected for 2022 could also have a strong impact on economic growth expected for next year, with effects on both household and business spending. If in 2020 Italian families spent an average of 1,320 euros for electricity and gas (representing 4.7% of the total annual expenditure), in 2021 the outlay was 1,523 euros. With the expected increase up to € 1,950, energy costs will account for 6.1% of consumption. Furthermore, the comparison between the higher aggregate expenditure and the allocations foreseen by the government to mitigate its impacts – between 3 and 4 billion euros for families and small businesses as a whole – highlights the relative smallness of the also important support intervention, highlights the analysis .



Reduction of consumption The liveliness of consumption that is being recorded these days is likely to be too short a parenthesis. Inflation and expensive bills, in fact, could reduce the real income of families and their spending capacity as early as the next few months. The government must, therefore, take structural measures against expensive energy. This is the comment by Carlo Sangalli, President of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli, on the Confederation’s study on the effects of high bills on households and businesses. The fear that the rise in electricity and gas prices will force most households to give up so-called non-compulsory spending, which has an impact on some sectors already hit hard by the pandemic.

Source link