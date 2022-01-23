Increase the breakfast: even 2.80 for cappuccino and sweet piece

LUCCA. In this rising start of 2022, not even one of the most pleasant habits of Italians – breakfast at the bar – has been spared. A coffee that risks being bitter, not only for customers but also for business managers who are often forced to deal with a smaller influx of customers. Not all businesses, however, have changed their prices since the new year. As the Regina pastry shop of via Papa Giovanni XXIII. «With us a coffee and sweet piece breakfast costs 2.60 euros while for a cappuccino and brioche it costs around 2.80. These are rates that we have been applying for months and not caused by price increases. Our goal is to provide customers with the best possible quality: we choose our products carefully ”, say the owners.

For some, the rise in prices is driven by multiple factors. “This series of price increases has produced a spiral that affects everyone – says the owner of the Planet Cafe of San Concordio -. We too have had to raise our prices. Coffee and cappuccino went to 1.20 and 1.40 euros respectively, as well as a sweet piece went up to 1.20. We are very sorry because this affects the whole economy ». They think similarly to the bar del Sole of via Nuova. «We are maintaining the prices of coffee and cappuccino set several months ago – specify the owners -. We had to increase the brioches by ten cents from 1 December 2021, due to the increase practiced by the suppliers. For the rest, I would like to underline that we do not distinguish between normal and macchiato coffee ». The owners of the Nelli bar of Viale Europa. “Due to the increases, we had to raise ten cents for both the coffee and the sweet piece. We know this is not pleasant for our customers but we cannot do otherwise. We hope that the health situation will improve within a few weeks ».

For other activities, such as the holders of the Millennium bar of via Santa Croce, the decline in customers is due not so much to these small increases as to Covid which continues to frighten people. «I think that the smaller influx of customers depends only on the fear of getting sick. The increase in raw materials and light has forced us to raise prices: coffee and a piece of cake cost € 2.40, while cappuccino and brioches cost € 2.70 ».

The price increases are part of the economic cycles for the holders of the Sant’Anna pastry shop, according to which what happens today follows periods of the past. “Honestly, I don’t see big changes compared to what happened in the past few years. On the other hand, the increases have always occurred. As far as we are concerned, we have only applied an increase of ten cents on coffee and cappuccino ». For the owners of the bar The Barometer of Borgo Giannotti the current situation has not frightened the customers too much. “People are well informed and understand the mechanism we have to deal with. With us, the increase of ten cents concerned only the sweet pieces ».

For some exhibitors, the uncertainty of the current period weighs on, even for the future. They explain from the Momus in Piazza Santa Maria: “To date we have not practiced any price increases, even if we have to deal with a considerable rise in bills. It will not be easy to maintain them in light of the continuous increases in suppliers.” Similar scenario that outlined by the owner of the Cerri pastry shop in via Cenami: «We have kept prices steady throughout 2021: € 2.40 for coffee and a piece of cake, € 2.60 for cappuccino and brioche, to accommodate customers. I do not deny that, if the increase in raw materials were to continue, I would be forced to adjust prices starting from March ». Keep the quality high and leave the breakfast price intact. This is the intent of the owners of the Taddeucci pastry shop: «Prefer quality while maintaining a certain cost or lower it and lower the price? We have chosen the first path, despite the heavy price increases. With us the cost of the classic breakfast remains the same ».

