increase the chances of a rally targeting $ 70,000

Data from Glassnode suggests that the rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and hopes of further bullish moves in the future are driving traders to hold the coin rather than trade it for other assets.

On October 28, Glassnode has revealed that the total amount of “coins kept or lost“reached a maximum of nine months: over 7.21 million BTC. In simple terms, the parameter reflects an increase in out-of-circulation Bitcoins, i.e. those stored in cold wallets by long-term holders or lost due to human errors, with little or no chance of recovery.

Amount of BTC lost or held by long-term investors. Source: Glassnode

The total number of HODLed or lost Bitcoins exceeded 34% of its total supply of 21 million coins, making the cryptocurrency even more scarce.

Further evidence of an impending Bitcoin supply shock

Multiple data provided by CryptoQuant prove that the amount of Bitcoin held in exchanges’ reserves fell to its lowest level since August 2018, precisely at 2.33 million BTC as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Miners Position Index (MPI), which measures the ratio of BTC leaving miners’ wallets to the one-year moving average, has reported below zero since March 6, 2021, suggesting a strong buildup among miners. .

Bitcoin reserves on exchanges and Miners Position Index. Source: CryptoQuant

“The amount of Bitcoin [posseduti dai miner] is at similar levels in May, when the price was below $ 40,000,“a CryptoQuant analyst highlighted following BTC’s rebound after attempting to correct below $ 60,000 on October 26, adding:

“It’s easy to see how early we are still ahead of the final bull run.”

What the technical indicators of BTC suggest

The correction in Bitcoin’s price from around $ 67,000 to $ 58,100 took place following the expiring 60% rally for the month. However, BTC / USD has formed a channel of ascending (black) parallels, increasing the chances of a Bull Flag forming.

BTC / USD daily price chart with Bull Flag setup. Source: TradingView

The Bull Flag they are bullish continuation patterns that push the price in the direction of their previous trend after a period of consolidation. In this sense, the technical indicator aims for an increase in length equal to the size of the previous uptrend – also known as flagpole – once the upper trendline of the flag with higher volumes has been exceeded.

Bitcoin’s flagpole is around $ 15,000 high. This means that the cryptocurrency could technically rise $ 15,000 from the breakout point. The Fibonacci levels in the chart above could serve as supports, useful for a rebound towards or above $ 70,000.

However, not all traders are convinced that the current configuration is bullish in the short term.

“Some would say this is a bull flag, and this is possible. But the volumes suggest a downward movement, in my opinion“, comments the pseudonym trader Alex.

Trader Pentoshi adds that A break below the recent lows of $ 58,000 would spell bad news for the bulls.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risk, you should conduct your research before making a decision.