increase the daily rewards for each game, that’s how many XP – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite will get another update to the balance of rewards as regards the matches daily, which increase significantly with a view to improving the progression of the Battle Pass, a topic that is always much debated in these first weeks of free-to-play multiplayer, so let’s see how many XP points will be awarded for each game.
The slow progression in the battle pass is now one of the constant controversies for a couple of weeks, that is, since the surprise launch of the free multiplayer section of Halo Infinite itself, and 343 Industries is trying to remedy the situation through new balances of the rewards, in order to allow players to scale better among the levels expected in this first season, as also emerged from the first changes made in recent days.
John Junyszek therefore explained some changes that have been implemented in these hours to change the situation a bit, namely the increase in rewards in terms of XP points for first 6 games of each day, according to the following scheme:
- 1st Game = 300XP
- 2nd Game = 200XP
- 3rd Game = 200XP
- 4th Game = 100XP
- 5th Game = 100XP
- 6th Game = 100XP
- 7th + Game = 50XP
The first game of each day will grant 300 points, the second and third 200 XP points each and then 100 XP up to the sixth.
From daily match week onwards, the reward for simply participating (regardless of victory or defeat) will return to 50 XP. All this based on the update that should be published in the next hours, pending further details.
“We believe that this increase can help improve the situation for the slow initial rewards, while also benefiting those who work hard every day,” explained the community manager of 343 Industries, who explained how the updates will continue: “We know that many of you want more changes as well and we are committed to this, but it will take some time. We have made this update based on the data and feedback we have gathered and will monitor the impact of these after the planned release for tomorrow morning. As always, keep sharing your feedback! “
Also, yesterday we knew when the reviews of the game will arrive, pending the launch of the full version with single player campaign set for theDecember 8, 2021.