increase the daily rewards for each game, that’s how many XP – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite will get another update to the balance of rewards as regards the matches daily, which increase significantly with a view to improving the progression of the Battle Pass, a topic that is always much debated in these first weeks of free-to-play multiplayer, so let’s see how many XP points will be awarded for each game.

The slow progression in the battle pass is now one of the constant controversies for a couple of weeks, that is, since the surprise launch of the free multiplayer section of Halo Infinite itself, and 343 Industries is trying to remedy the situation through new balances of the rewards, in order to allow players to scale better among the levels expected in this first season, as also emerged from the first changes made in recent days.

John Junyszek therefore explained some changes that have been implemented in these hours to change the situation a bit, namely the increase in rewards in terms of XP points for first 6 games of each day, according to the following scheme: