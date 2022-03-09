increase up to 15 cents in 24 hours. In Forlì it is no longer below 2 euros per liter

The spiral of expensive gasoline does not stop and indeed the updates of fuel prices are now daily, even in Forlì. After the classic Monday morning updates, numerous service stations have made a further review of their price lists between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. And so, just 24 hours after yesterday’s (Monday) survey of ForlìToday, based on the rates communicated by the operators to the ‘Fuel Price Observatory’ service of the Ministry of Economic Development, the range of those who practiced a price below 2 practically disappears. euros for petrol (self service).

If, in fact, on Monday afternoon there were still 10 pumps under 2 euros per liter, today (Tuesday afternoon) there is just one left: the ‘Repsol’ petrol station on the ring road which offers self-service petrol at 1.97 euros. Outside the city, the new ‘Conad’ fuel station in Meldola (1.95 euros per liter) does slightly better, bringing down the petrol stations that are nearby, again in Meldola: the Ego on via Bidentina and the IP on via Giordano Bruno (both at 1.95 euros per liter of self-service petrol). Meldola is the place where you currently pay less for fuel in the Forlì area.

The Conad distributor therefore raised the cost to the user by 3.5 cents while the Ego pump, also in Meldola, by 8 cents. But it is not the worst price increase: compared to the survey on Monday afternoon in Forlì there was an increase of 4 cents at the Tamoil in viale Bologna, by 5 cents at the Repsol in viale Bologna and at the Gep on via Bidente, 8 cents at the ‘Zannoni’ in via Bidente, 9 cents more at Beyfin in via del Partigiano and Esso in via Ravegnana, and then “fly” at +10 cents in a few hours at the Ego del Ronco petrol station and about 15 cents more at Q8 in viale Risorgimento. A crazy spiral of prices that leads to the disappearance of gasoline under 2 euros per liter from the whole city, except in one case.