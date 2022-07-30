Increase your well-being and your health by living 3 days in this cabin

The houses prefabricated They allow an incredible variety of formats, designs and styles that can perfectly focus on satisfying the personal and specific needs of its inhabitants. This makes them especially important when it comes to solving a problem, being one of the solutions housing that currently maintain the most demand and that is that in addition to them they are transportable, easy to assemble and much cheaper than houses that use traditional construction methods. For this reason, this time we present a cabin created to offer a healing in wellness and in just a period of three days, by focusing on a construction that manages to merge with nature and that is also completely minimalist.

If you are willing to try it, you will have to be prepared to travel to the island of Henriksholm, a paradise within the domain of a lake in Sweden and that, according to the Karolinska Institute, a precise experiment; where for 3 days, 5 volunteers with the most stressful jobs in this world will be able to have contact with nature in this remote place and enjoy to improve in Health thanks to these houses prefabricated of wood and glass called “Cabins of 72 hours”. An experience that tries to demonstrate the incidence and influence of home and of ambient that surrounds us in the states of mind and therefore in the health that dominates human beings; If this statement is true, it is worth looking at the best cabins for disconnect and thus enjoy the healing rest with nature.

A cabin capable of healing you in health

The creators of this cabin ensure that the construction is capable of offering an improvement in the Health staff of the visitor in a period of time of only 3 days, where the results are guaranteed by a scientific study and with the simplicity of using the power of nature to carry out this healing. This brief but efficient disconnection allows to generate a climate of satisfaction and tranquility that achieves the miracle of reducing and even eliminating the annoying symptoms of accumulated stress, which is evidenced and reflected with a general decline and with the weakening of the immune system, leading to many diseases.

This collateral damage is widely common in city life, where processes and requirements social they are at their best; plus the constant Pressure to achieve success and the uncertainty caused by problems over which we have no control cause the organism to be constantly faced with situations of great stresswith the harmful results that this implies.

Why this prefabricated house in Sweden?

Simply because Sweden is one of the countries with the greatest happiness rate offers among the population and also enjoys being awarded among the first with quality of lifeallowing Sweden is able to carry out this excellent study and that also maintains a doctrine where 92% of its population is a fervent follower that the simple fact of enjoying being in contact with the air free of nature manages to make our lives a fully meaningful time, in addition to maintaining a thought where more than half of its population dedicates time at least once a week to enjoy free time in contact with the natural environments.

For this reason, it is easily explained that this country leads year after year the first places in the international ranking in relation to a better quality of life for its citizens, which has allowed the Nordic country to show that its doctrine is right; and for this nothing better than this charismatic scientific study where they manage to demonstrate that their incredible scenery natural They are the ideal place for disconnect. So they have created the “72 hour cabin”, an incredible house loaded with great structural beauty where 5 people will be put to the test to measure the effectiveness of living 72 hours in these mini houses and reduce the incidence of diseases.

This group is made up of a French taxi driver, a German police inspector and an English announcer among others; All of them Professions generators of a very high degree of emotional stresscapable of significantly affecting the physical and mental health of the people who carry them out. This with the firm intention of analyzing possible improvements in health and verifying the incidence that contact with nature has in increasing health.

A Swedish design that interacts with nature

The cabins They have been designed by an architecture student of Swedish origin called Jeanna Berger and who coincidentally her parents are the owners of the island where will it take place study scientific and for which the most remote, inhospitable, inaccessible and beautiful points of this paradisiacal Swedish island such as henryksholm. perfectly crafted in glass and wood and with full capacity for 2 people, demonstrating a very high dose of contact with nature, as well as a great capacity for rest and well-being for all those who use them.

The person in charge of this evaluation will be the Karolinska Institutewhich is an integral part of the University of Stockholmone of the leaders in medical research worldwide and who plan to demonstrate the effects of these cabins on people, then stay only 3 days in them.

The results of living a few days in these cabins

A study in itself highly curious and where it is important to emphasize that it seeks demonstrate the benefits what it means for health sightseeing rural and where scientists specializing in stress reliably demonstrated that only 3 days of stay in these mini houses allowed blood pressure levels to drop significantly, as well as a reduction in heart rate and an increase in the levels of well-being associated with a better health. Hence, it is possible to reaffirm what the researcher Walter Osika assures that living fully connected with nature allows you an accurate increase in well-being generally in humans.