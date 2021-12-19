Increased bills, it is a crisis not only for our pockets: “Blackout risk”

The much feared increase in bills is certainty, and another very serious danger is even that of running out of gas and without electricity in winter.

Increased bills, starting from January we will suffer a real bloodletting that will most likely mark the whole of 2022. The utilities relating to gas and electricity will go up suddenly, leading to a total outlay of about 1250 euros per year.

Thanks to the government’s buffer interventions, the very strong impact that this increase in bills will have on our pockets should be buffered down to a few hundred euros.

However, an important outlay will take place, waiting to define what further measures will be to preserve citizens and their wallets. However, there are also other fears: the reserves are likely to not be enough already with regard to the onset of winter.

Italy imports more than 90% of their gas reserves from abroad and now there are already those who ask to be able to consider the implementation of other alternative measures to find new sources of energy, such as drilling (on which there was a referendum that did not reach the quorum in the 2016, ed) and nuclear power.

Increased bills, the risk of a total blackout is there

In the meantime, Enel has again had to rely on coal, otherwise the risk of a total blackout would be much more concrete. It must be said that in this period obtaining wind and solar energy is quite difficult, since there is little wind and less daylight hours.

Relying on coal as an emergency response to methane scarcity also has a negative impact on the environment, despite all the proclamations of the G7 in Rome and the COP26 climate conference held in Scotland at the beginning of November.

This emergency situation, however, distinguishes other nations, and even the problems related to the pandemic do nothing but make everything more complicated. Unfortunately, it will take time before the situation can return to normal levels. Until then, the vicious circle that arises from all this will have the immediate consequence of the increases that will leave a very strong mark on our bills.