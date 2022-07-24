increased fatty deposits in the arteries a silent risk

The increase in lipids, or fats, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, generates risks in cardiovascular health.

Hyperlipidemia means that there is too much non-HDL cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood. Photo: Shutterstock.

When it comes to cholesterol, it is important to know the levels within the body.

Hypercholesterolemia, which is a type of hyperlipidemia, occurs when there is too much non-HDL cholesterol added to LDL cholesterol in the blood. Is condition increases fatty deposits in the arteries, considerably increasing the risk of blockages.

Another way cholesterol levels are out of balance is when the level of HDL (good) cholesterol is too low, because with less HDL cholesterol to get rid of cholesterol LDL from the arteries, increases the risk of atherosclerotic plaques and blockages.

Faced with a diagnosis of hyperlipidemia, a full evaluation of the patient’s general health status must be made and its interaction with other risks, such as smoking or high blood pressure, which will serve as a guide for treatment. These factors, combined with high levels of LDL cholesterol or low levels of HDL cholesterol, can affect cardiovascular health.

The specialist doctor must measure the risk, in the ECA calculator, to evaluate its risk of a coronary event for the next 10 years.

as good news cholesterol high can be reduced, which, in turn, reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. If the patient is 20 years old or older, a cholesterol test should be performed periodically, the multidisciplinary work with the specialist doctor and the nutritionist/dietician, guarantees a mechanism of action to reduce cholesterol levels as necessary.

Behavior change can often help accommodate the numbers. If the lifestyle changes do not improve cholesterol levels on their own, you may be prescribed medication. Lifestyle changes include the following:

Eat a heart-healthy diet

– Know the types of fat. Know which fats increase cholesterol LDL and which ones are not is essential to reduce the risk of heart disease.

– Cook to reduce cholesterol. A heart-healthy eating plan can help you manage blood cholesterol level.

Increase physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle lowers HDL cholesterol levels. This means there is less good cholesterol to remove. cholesterol bad of the arteries.

Physical activity is important. At least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week is enough to reduce both cholesterol like high blood pressure. And there are plenty of options: brisk walking, swimming, biking, or even tidying up the yard.

Give up smoking

Smoking cigarettes and electronic cigarettes reduces cholesterol HDL.

When a person with high cholesterol unhealthy also smokes, the risk of coronary heart disease increases more than it normally would. Smoking compounds the risk of other factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

By quitting, smokers can lower their LDL cholesterol and increase their HDL cholesterol levels. It can also help protect your arteries. Non-smokers should avoid exposure to tobacco smoke.

Lose weight

Being overweight or obese usually increases the level of bad cholesterol and lowers the level of good cholesterol. But as little as 5% to 10% weight loss can help improve cholesterol levels.

Source consulted here.