Increased frequency of spontaneous cases of breast cancer, compared to those with a family history

1 in 10 Puerto Rican women will develop breast cancer.

Dr. Samuel Padua, radiologist specialized in breast imaging at CT radiology, Grupo Hospitalario and Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

About the work they do in the CT Radiology of the Hospital Group Y Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospitalthe breast imaging specialist, the Dr Samuel Paduaemphasized that screening studies are a necessity for timely diagnosis.

Padua assured that although family and genetic history must be taken into account, cases that occur spontaneously are increasingly frequent. “That absence of family history should not give peace of mind, you should have a mammogram whenever you have the opportunity and follow the clinical criteria,” he said.

She indicated that 1 out of 10 Puerto Rican women will develop cancer throughout her life, since “the cancer that ranks number one in diagnoses in Puerto Rico, but is also the first cause of mortality for Puerto Rican women.”

The specialist was emphatic in ensuring that screening studies are the only effective tool to diagnose the disease in time. “Mammography is the only study that has been shown to be highly effective in reducing breast cancer mortality, because early detection is key.”

“The guidelines recommend that after the age of 40, women should be tested once a year, however, if the patient is at risk, the recommendation is to do it from the age of 30,” he said.

In reference to the cases in women under 30 years of age, Dr. Padua specified that the cases are not frequent, but when they happen they are aggressive cases.

“It is not common for a patient under 30 years of age to develop breast cancer, but when it happens, it is usually aggressive, so it is recommended that if there is any discomfort, lump or other presence that is not natural, go to the sonomammography, to detect in time,” he stressed.

Imaging at the service of health

In this sense, Dr. Padua assured that Puerto Rican women have, through CT Radiology of the Hospital Group Y Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospitalthey have available all the imaging services and the highest technology, all for the most accurate and reliable diagnosis.

