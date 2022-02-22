Increased precision of radiation therapy continues to improve quality of life for cancer patients

The specialist indicated that this procedure prevents amputation in many cases.

Dr. Vanessa Marcial, radio oncologist at the Radiotherapy Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.

The Dr. Vanessa Marcialradio oncologist at the Radiotherapy Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, explained that radiotherapy has advanced in a way that is less and less invasive and compared it with a surgical process, due to the precision of this type of treatment today against cancerous tumors.

“The treatment we give is given with a high-intensity machine, which works like a surgery without a knife and usually does not affect other areas around it. Contrary to what many people think that it is nuclear medicine, but it is not,” he explained.

He added that the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo radiology professionals have implemented strategies that seek to minimize the impact of radiotherapy on sensitive organs near the area where the rays are directed.

It is important to note that at high doses, radiotherapy destroys the cancer cells or it slows their growth, by damaging their DNA. The cancer cells whose DNA is irreparably damaged stop dividing or die. When damaged cells die, they break down and are discarded by the body.

Radiation therapy does not immediately destroy cancer cells. Days or weeks of treatment are required before the DNA is damaged enough for the cells to die. cancer cells. Then the cancer cells continue to die weeks or months after radiation therapy ends.

Dr. Marcial indicated that thanks to the work of the radiotherapy center, they have been able to help several patients avoid amputations, “for example, in the case of breast cancer, women consider that the best option is to amputate, but this is not always the case. “.

The doctor cited a study in which European researchers found that in a significant number of patients who did not remove their breast, better results were found, we know that there are exceptions, but this number of 13 thousand patients.

The specialist indicated that this procedure is also aimed at patients with cancer of the anus, lower rectum, where radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery are combined.

In this case, the types of radiotherapy are external beam and internal radiotherapy, and it all depends on the type of radiotherapy the patient may need depends on many factors, such as:

*The type of cancer

*Tumor size

*The location of the tumor in the body

*How close the tumor is to normal radiation-sensitive tissues

*Your general health and medical history

*If you will have other types of cancer treatment

*Other factors, such as your age and other medical conditions

He recalled that most types of radiation therapy do not reach all parts of the body, which means they are not helpful in treating cancer that has spread to many places in the body.

