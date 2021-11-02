Having white hair for many is synonymous with charm, maturity, experience, but beyond the aesthetic aspect, it could also indicate something else. In particular, white hair is not only synonymous with the passing of the years, but it could be a genetic issue. Or they could indicate the presence of psychological problems. In particular, anxiety, stress, smoking or an unbalanced diet could lead to premature graying, or the first appearance of white hair. But according to a study, which we will shortly illustrate, the increase in white hair could be the early sign of this worrying cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease risk factors

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, after cancer, among the population. In Italy, according to the data, 44% of deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases and the most common is myocardial infarction, mainly caused by atherosclerosis. The latter is a degenerative disease of the arterial vessels with accumulation of cholesterol. In any case, cardiovascular diseases are different and with symptoms that can vary for this reason it is extremely important to carry out checks and prevent them.

The risk factors of these diseases can be divided into modifiable and non-modifiable. The former include a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect habits, such as an unbalanced diet, rich in fatty foods, smoking, stress. While, as regards the non-modifiable factors, age, gender and familiarity are included. To reduce the impact of risk factors, it is therefore essential to adopt an active lifestyle, learn to manage stress and follow a healthy diet. In addition of course to make periodic checks without underestimating even small symptoms. In fact, beats above 90 and heart racing at rest increase this risk.

Increased white hair could be the early sign of this troubling cardiovascular disease

According to a study by some researchers, it seems that there may be a correlation between increased white hair and heart disease. In particular, according to scholars, aging is a coronary risk factor and is associated with dermatological signs. The latter could therefore become a marker for determining an increase in coronary risk. Therefore, the researchers analyzed the hypothesis that graying could be a wake-up call for the risk of coronary heart disease, regardless of age.

I study

The study involved 545 men undergoing coronary angiography, for suspected coronary heart disease. This test, in fact, is able to recognize atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Moreover, in the hypothesis of diabetes and high cholesterol between 40 and 50 years, this preventive examination extends the life.

Patients were divided into groups based on the percentage of gray / white hair and the absence or presence of coronary artery disease. Results showed that patients with coronary artery disease had a higher percentage of gray hair and higher coronary artery calcification. Therefore a high percentage of gray hair could be associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease regardless of age and the existence of other factors. This would therefore allow greater prevention and greater control for those with this characteristic, two fundamental factors in combating cardiovascular diseases.

