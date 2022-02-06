increases from fear, but there are those who lower the costs

Heavy increases, but let’s see which one is worthwhile in February. The heavy hammer of inflation also hits current accounts.

But consumer associations had really predicted that nothing will escape the terrible increases. The motivation is simple: the European Central Bank incomprehensibly keeps rates at zero and inflation is free to grow like a monster. The Bank of Italy pointed out that a bank account costs on average about € 90 per year. Online checking accounts are much cheaper. In fact, online accounts cost on average between 21 and € 22 per year. Il Giornale points out that while the costs for traditional banks have increased by 21%, the costs of on-line banks have fallen by an almost symmetrical -22%. Almost all sector observers underline this trend. But not all that glitters is gold. Basically, for physical banks, having money in the account has become a burden and consequently they unload this burden on account holders.

What is convenient?

But it should also not be forgotten that many operations that were previously included in the cost of the account are now paid separately. Among other things, physical banks also plan to reduce the number of branches to save money and even cut back on ATMs. Therefore, according to all analyzes, on-line banks are decidedly cheaper than traditional ones. But are Italians ready for online banking? Online banks can only replace traditional banks up to a certain point. Because they don’t really provide all the services and why customer service according to many surveys would often leave something to be desired. In any case, the increase in the cost of the current account combined with the loss of real value of the money deposited is a tremendous blow for Italians.

Definitely a difficult moment for the Italians.

Inflation really attacks on all fronts.