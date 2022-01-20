Increases in electricity and gas bills, the government evaluates measures up to 4 billion

The intervention that the government intends to put in place tomorrow to once again fight the increases in electricity and gas bills could be close to 4 billion euros. A strong signal, but without resorting to the budget variance demanded in a loud voice by the parties. To finance the measures, government sources tell Adnkronos, the proceeds from auctions for CO2 emissions will be used, for an estimated treasury between 1.5 and 1.8 billion.

However, this is insufficient to deal with the emergency that is putting a strain on the country’s economic fabric. For this reason, an intervention of another 2.5 billion is being evaluated, which could come either from the securitization of some system charges or from the use of extra revenue from excise duties on fuels, the latter hypothesis less accredited. If it is decided to resort only to auctions, then the measure could flow into the dl supports ter, otherwise – in case of opting for the second way – an ad hoc measure will be enacted. As for the intervention on the extra profits of energy companies, the postponement of the measure is confirmed as expected.

The meeting at Palazzo Chigi between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ministers Roberto Cingolani, Daniele Franco and Giancarlo Giorgetti on measures lasted almost 3 three hours. Sources of Palazzo Chigi confirm that the provision will arrive on the table of the Council of Ministers tomorrow – the meeting has not yet been called – together with the support to restore the sectors most affected by the latest anti-Covid measures launched by the government.