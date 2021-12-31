Increases in electricity and gas, half a million workers at risk in 2022 – Corriere.it

The expensive energy that is investing Italy, and beyond, could also have strong repercussions on employment. The alarm was launched by the Studies Office of the Cgia of Mestre, which underlines that at least 500 thousand employees in the energy-intensive sectors (about 30% of the total) risk staying temporarily at home in the first six months of 2022 due to the increases in costs of electricity and gas. With these changes in tariffs, which could reach + 250% on an annual basis, many companies would be forced to stop production because they are unable to cope with the increase in these fixed costs. Among the sectors most affected are the companies active in glass, paper, ceramics, cement, plastics, brick production, heavy mechanics, food and chemicals.

According to the Cgia of Mestre, the most suffering is made in Italy, a sector that is making a significant contribution to the economic recovery of the country with levels of sales abroad that have never been reached before. There are already several production districts in Northern Italy in difficulty: from Murano glass to Sassuolo tiles, from the metalworker of the lower Mantuan and Lecco areas to the plastics of Treviso, Vicenza and Padua. As we know – the CGIA commented – the reasons behind the surge in prices are many, even if two, in particular, have deeply affected the growth trend in this second part of the year. Firstly, there is the issue of the purchase of CO2 emission rights (the price of which has quadrupled in recent months and, for at least 40 per cent, is being passed on to the cost of energy). Secondly, the unsuccessful natural gas supply policy which has shown many limits, causing prices to jump more than six times compared to the first months of this year.



According to the CGIA, this flare-up in prices should be tackled with a buffer measure by the government, which the Research Department estimates at at least one billion a month, for a total of 6 billion euros. Already in the second half of 2021 4.7 billion have been allocated to mitigate the increase in the expensive bills and, with the budget law for 2022, the government has made available 3.8 billion euros, introducing the possibility of formulating installment plans for families most in difficulty with the payment of electricity and gas utilities. Specifically, 1.8 billion will allow the elimination of system charges in electricity bills applied to households and micro-enterprises, with the aim of lightening the bill paid by 29 million households and about 6 million micro-enterprises as commercial activities, artisanal and professional. As far as gas is concerned, the reduction in VAT to 5% for both civil and industrial uses (10% and 22% respectively) is added to the cut in charges.

