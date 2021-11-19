Increases in electricity and gas, with the other increases it is stinged by almost a thousand euros

The blow linked to the light and gas increases and not only will weigh heavily on the pockets of all of us. For Christmas we will have to make some sacrifices.

Increase electricity and gas, bad news that has become reality since last October with the increases in question that go hand in hand with a general increase in the cost of living. In fact, there have also been some upward spikes in the prices of numerous food items as well as fuel.

More generally, Codacons confirmed that we are at the levels seen between 2008 and 2012, when the world ran into a previous economic crisis. Even now, across the globe, there is a prolonged period of difficulty due to the pandemic. The increases in electricity and gas and other areas also contribute to increasing inflation.

In this sense, Istat gives precise estimates, confirming that the + 3% in this sense recorded in October had not been seen since the same period of 2012. The costs relating to transport are also increasing. The increases in electricity and gas, fuel and basic necessities translate into an average annual per capita expenditure of 922 euros per family.

Increases in electricity and gas, other assets also rise: it will be a prolonged crisis

We won’t get out of it very soon unfortunately. This being the case, perhaps the first signs of improvement will come in exactly one year, at the end of 2022. From here a negative spiral will start that will lead people to cut spending for the Christmas holidays, in order to be able to save something and cope with the increases.

With the result that it will slow down the path to be taken to reach the economic and well-being levels of the end of 2019, when the pandemic crisis did not yet exist.

We will still have to tighten the belt, in short, hoping that the support decrees launched by the Draghi government can have the desired effect and be strong enough to buffer the emergency situation that has involved thousands of families in Italy.