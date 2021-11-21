Increases in electricity, gas and petrol: Verona is the worst in Italy

The worst in Italy for increases in electricity, gas and fuel. The wait blows with price increases on bills and on travel expenses it hit the Veronese more than anyone else in the country, with an increase of almost 40 percent from one year to the next. The data are merciless, with Verona awarding the sad record of increases recorded in Italian cities, far exceeding the national average.

L’National Consumers Union conducted a study drawing up the complete ranking of the cities with the greatest increases in electricity, gas and transport costs for private vehicles (petrol, diesel, tires…), elaborating Istat inflation data for October. Inflation took off due to energy goods, without which it would drop from 3 per cent to 1.1 per cent in October. On average in Italy the item electricity, gas and other fuels, which includes electricity, gas, heating oil and solid fuels, has risen by 26.9 percent since October 2020 with an annual sting per family of 355 euros.

But if the rise is already astronomical, in some cities it has been even worse. Unfortunately, Verona is leading the ranking of the worst cities with a 37.5 percent increase compared to October 2020, much more than the Italian average. In second place Bologna, with an annual increase of 36.4 per cent, on the lowest step of the podium Forlì and Cesena with an increase of 34.5. Followed by Bolzano with more 33.9, Avellino in fifth position with more 33.5, Trento (+32.2), Lodi (+31.8), Pordenone in eighth place with 31.1%, Varese (+30, 7), Vicenza and Udine close the top ten (both +30.5). The most virtuous city in Italy is Cagliari, which registers an “only” increase of 18.5, followed by Sassari (+18.6) and in third position Catania (+19). Palermo is also in the top ten of cities below the national average, in eighth position with more than 23.1 and Rome, in ninth place with more than 23.6.

As far as the regions are concerned, electricity, gas and heating oil with the most growing prices in comparison with the previous year are found in Trentino (+32.2), followed by Veneto (+30.6) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (+30). The most economical regions are Sardinia (+18.1), Sicily (+21) and Lazio (+23.7).

Even the prices of transport they took off with an increase of 8.7 percent and an average sting per family of 301 euros. A surge that is mainly due to the rise in operating costs of private means of transport (+11.6), which include gasoline, car diesel, lpg, methane gas, tires, auto spare parts, auto repair. To win the ranking of the most harassed motorists is Grosseto, where expenses for fuel and car maintenance have risen by 21.1 percent (Italian average +11.6). In second place Gorizia, with more than 15.3, and in third Trieste with more than 15.1. The most convenient cities are Forlì-Cesena and Aosta (+9.4 for all), Benevento and Ferrara (+9.8 both), Caserta and Bologna (+10 both). Considering the regions, Friuli-Venezia Giulia wins this unsatisfactory ranking with an increase of 14.4, Basilicata per second with more 13.9 and, a bronze medal, Calabria with more 12.9. The smallest increases for Valle d’Aosta (+9.5), Emilia Romagna (10.3) and Liguria (+10.5).

«These large disparities between one Italian city and another are astonishing, considering that the price of fuel or electricity and gas depends on international prices and the electricity and gas of the protected market are set by the Authority. Yet for the item electricity, gas and other fuels there is a difference between the most expensive city, Verona and the cheapest, Cagliari, equal to 19 points, an abyss ”, says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.