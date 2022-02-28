increases the speed of the basic package to 50 Mbps for 349 pesos per month

Telmex is speeding up of some of its Infinitum packages in Mexico. The change had already been anticipated since January, but now it applies to all users, including those who hire their internet service for the first time.

The most notable change is in the basic package, which now offers a maximum speed of 50 Mbps for 349 pesos a month. Until a few weeks ago, that package offered a maximum of 30 Mbps for the same price.

Another notable change is in the package with higher speed if only internet is contracted, which now offers a speed of up to 500 Mbps for 899 pesos per monthmore than double what was offered before the change.

This is how the new Telmex Infinitum packages look in 2022

Below are some screenshots of each of the plans, either internet only or internet + telephone line. We also attach screenshots of previous versions so you can review the differences:



New Telmex Infinitum Internet Only Packages



Former Telmex Infinitum Internet-only packages



New Internet packages + Telmex Infinitum Telephone



Old Internet packages + Telmex Infinitum Telephone

While there is a speed boost for most packages, it doesn’t quite match what current users received earlier in the year. so it seems that the increase will vary both for those who already have the service contracted, and for new customers.

The new packages can be consulted directly on the Telmex page. We have reviewed the plans that include Netflix, Disney’+ or Star+ and in these the maximum speed will vary according to the contracted streaming service.

TotalPlay has also made adjustments to its plans: it increased their speed but also their prices. The adjustment will be made from next March.