Increases the total number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico to 50

Although the Health Department has already received at least 2,807 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, licensed for use against monkey poxonly about 138 people in Puerto Rico have administered the first dose, at a time when the agency reported five new cases, raising the number of infections to 50.

At the moment, the Health policy involves the vaccination of people diagnosed with the virus, those with whom they have had close contact, and health professionals who treat possible cases of the so-called ‘Monkeypox’.

Currently, according to the Health portal: there are about 14 centers where the JYNNEOS vaccine is being administered: Ararat Center (San Juan and Ponce), PRConcra (San Juan), CLETS (San Juan) Comprehensive Health Center (Toa Alta), Centro of Primary Services (Patillas), Family Clinic (Luquillo), CPTET (Caguas, Bayamón and Arecibo), NeoMed (Juncos), Migrant Health (Mayagüez), Doctors Asociados del Noroeste (Moca) and Atlantic Medical Center (Barceloneta).

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, told the press yesterday, Friday, that the unit he directs intends to start an “aggressive campaign” of vaccination against monkeypox, whose main symptoms are fever, muscle aches and rashes or lesions. on the skin.

According to Mellado, the pace of the process will advance “to the extent that we vaccinate, to the extent that they give us more vaccines, as happened with COVID at the beginning. Right now the Department of Health has a good surveillance system, apart from the one for COVID, and all the patients (for monkeypox) are vaccinated and we are following them.”

The JYNNEOS vaccine requires a second dose to be given 28 days after the first. As Health explained, the federal government supplies additional doses once the jurisdictions administer 90% of the available vaccines.

No one, to date, has been hospitalized in the country as a result of the virus.s, which globally has infected 31,799 people and caused 12 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.