Increasing Popularity For Ethereum. How Long Will the Rise Continue?

Many Investors Love Ethereum

Despite his showing of interest in Ethereum, he said his words are not an incitement to buy the cryptocurrency. Many big names in the financial world have expressed their interest in Ethereum. For example, Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, who was very attached to Bitcoin before, leaves room for Ethereum in his wallet.

Nigel Green, CEO of DeVere Group, an investment firm, previously said that Ethereum would give Bitcoin supremacy a run for its money. These words come after the knowledge of the new EIP – 1559 update. This provides for the passage of the current system to the ETH 2.0 network. this update would bring many efficiencies from an energy point of view, favoring the spread of Ethereum.

Updates have always been very successful. In fact, a comparison is made between the Segwit update of Bitcoin with the EIP – 1559 update of Ethereum. To be used in 80% of transactions, Segwit took 4 years. The use of Ethereum’s EIP – 1559 upgrade was recorded at 55% in three weeks.