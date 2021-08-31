Increasing Popularity For Ethereum. How Long Will the Rise Continue?

Due to the excellent development activity, Ethereum has gained great popularity in the financial environment. Venture Capitalist Bill Gurley is backing Ethereum as an asset, complimenting the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency network. Gurley is a partner of Benchmark, a venture capital firm located in Silicon Valley.

He is considered by the financial community to be a great dealmaker in the technology sector. In addition to expressing his compliments for the Ethereum network, he also spoke about the changes the blockchain has brought and those it will bring in the future. Another merit for Ethereum is the transition to Proof-of-Stake, which is much more attentive to the environment. This was important due to Bitcoin mining, which was too energy-intensive.

Many Investors Love Ethereum

Despite his showing of interest in Ethereum, he said his words are not an incitement to buy the cryptocurrency. Many big names in the financial world have expressed their interest in Ethereum. For example, Canadian entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, who was very attached to Bitcoin before, leaves room for Ethereum in his wallet.

Nigel Green, CEO of DeVere Group, an investment firm, previously said that Ethereum would give Bitcoin supremacy a run for its money. These words come after the knowledge of the new EIP – 1559 update. This provides for the passage of the current system to the ETH 2.0 network. this update would bring many efficiencies from an energy point of view, favoring the spread of Ethereum.

Updates have always been very successful. In fact, a comparison is made between the Segwit update of Bitcoin with the EIP – 1559 update of Ethereum. To be used in 80% of transactions, Segwit took 4 years. The use of Ethereum’s EIP – 1559 upgrade was recorded at 55% in three weeks.

Resistance A $ 3374.94 for Ethereum. Time of retracement?

Ethereum explodes, starting the rally, on the day of July 21 with a rise of 11%. It made a rapid rise to reach its high on August 23 at $ 3,378.60. The price is affected by this level and uses it as resistance. The 21-period average serves as support. The danger of a slowdown was already identifiable by the RSI on 7 August.

The indicator clearly heralded an overheating of the market and a profit taking by traders. A possible technical figure was also identified, the ascending triangle, a typical trend continuation figure. The break of the level at $ 3374.94 is a fundamental condition for the continuation of the trend.

