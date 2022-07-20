Increasing ten places in Medicine would mean a cost of 300,000 euros a year – Asturias

The rector of the University of Oviedo, Ignacio Villaverde, has stated that the facilities of the Oviedo academic institution are “at the limit” with respect to Medicine studies and that, according to simulations made by the institution itself, to increase 10 places in Medicine studies o Nursing would have a “minimum cost” of 300,000 euros per year.

Villaverde has indicated that he understands the problem of shortage of personnel in the Asturian Health, but has expressed that the University cannot train more health workers each year, since the institution must guarantee each student “a position in the classroom”.

In addition, he explained that an increase in places would also require an increase in the teaching staff available and in the catalog of university hospitals available to carry out internships that must be done under very specific conditions.

Therefore, the rector has indicated that in order to undertake all these operations that the increase in places would imply, an increase in investments by the Government of the Principality of Asturias would be needed.

In addition, he has pointed out that the effect of this increase in places would begin to be felt five or six years later, and not now.