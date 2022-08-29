Increasingly difficult to acquire a home in Puerto Rico – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

This is reflected in the Affordable Housing Index





The purchase of a home in Puerto Rico continues to be difficult due to the increase in interest rates, more expensive houses and the reduction in family income due to inflation, as reflected in the Affordable Housing Index, which fell to 60% in June of this year.

The economist Leslie Adames, Director of Analysis and Economic Public Policy of Technical Studies, Inc. (ETI), responsible for estimating this indicator, pointed out that “the index, which reached a maximum value of 100% in March 2020, has been consistently deteriorating so far this year.

His position of 60% for June 2022, he said, represents a reduction of 40 percentage points since March 2020. “In essence, what the index is telling us is that a typical family has only 60% of the income necessary to qualify for a mortgage loan, if a down payment of 20% is considered as a conservative assumption”.

He explained that the Affordable Housing Index, prepared by ETI, measures whether a typical family that contributes 20% down payment to purchase a home qualifies or not, based on median income, for a mortgage loan.





A value equal to 100% means that the family has the necessary income to qualify for a mortgage loan based on the prevailing average price in the market. A value above this threshold assumes you have more than enough income to qualify for a mortgage loan, while values ​​below this threshold reflect the opposite.

Adames reported that the Index had stood at 65% in March 2011, gradually improving to 100% in 2020 due to the low interest rate environment and falling home prices that prevailed in the market until 2014. .

However, he said, these trends have been reversed in the past two years and there appear to be no signs in the economy of a positive turnaround that will improve housing affordability any time soon. In March 2022 the Index was at 69% and has now dropped to 60%, the lowest in more than a decade, he noted.

“The housing supply problem that persists in the real estate market is evident. This, and the boom in demand for housing at prices still considered reasonable relative to the peak of the market, as well as low interest rates, have been putting pressure on prices. However, this has changed and not for the better. The Federal Reserve is reducing liquidity in the financial system by reducing its balance sheet (“Quantitative Tightening”), a situation that will contribute to increasing medium and long-term interest rates. The 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate had already stood at 5.52% in June compared to 5.23% in May and 3.45% in January of the current year,” said Adames.

He added that the picture is complicated for those who want to buy a house because new homes are more expensive. “Inflation in construction materials has increased the cost of construction, which will result in more expensive newly built homes for a population whose purchasing power continues to be under pressure due to the inflationary spiral facing the Island,” he concluded.