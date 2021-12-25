Increasingly expensive bills: + 61% gas, + 52% electricity. Here is the sting for families and businesses

There is never an end to the worst. The increases in the bills could be even higher than those hypothesized so far. According to estimates updated by economists of Nomisma Energy, as he writes The sun 24 hours, we would speak of the 52 percent plus for electricity and 61 percent more for gas. This is the approximate and provisional forecast of the possible increase in the cost of bills. Bad news for families and businesses on which the Draghi government has been working for some time now, trying to “mitigate” the expensive bills with targeted interventions: data in hand, you risk 800 euros more per family. The resources allocated so far by the executive are insufficient according to Conte and Salvini in pressing with Draghi. In reality, the reason for the rise “is not in the hands of Italy or Europe”: “The profits go to foreign producers of natural gas”, explains Agostino Re Rebaudengo, president of Elettricità Futura, a confindustrial association of electricity companies. The solution, not immediate, remains that of unblocking renewable energy sources from vetoes. “If we were already in the situation of power plants expected in 2030, with more sun and more wind, the Italian energy bill would cost 30 billion in less. Instead we make less than a thousand megawatts a year and the projects are largely blocked. We have to build solar and wind power plants for 8 thousand megawatt a year », continues Re Rebaudengo. According to the Observatory of Anie Renewables, in the first nine months of 2021 they were realized only 809 megawatts.

Minister Cingolani’s proposal

Meanwhile, there are those who speak of blackout imminent or rationing that begin to frighten everyone. Hence the proposal of the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, to strengthen the extraction from national fields to avoid the now not remote risks of supply. To the October 31st, he still writes The sun 24 hours, Italy had extracted from its fields 2.77 billion cubic meters, numbers that could be multiplied by five. Finally, according to the Italian Observatory on Energy Poverty, in 2020 the families in energy poverty were 2.1 million, or the8 percent, a slight improvement compared to 2019. This being the case, however, the numbers could increase dramatically: “it is conceivable, in fact, a significant increase in energy poverty”.

Photo on the cover of the repertoire

