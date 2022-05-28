Incredible! A woman broke into the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and claimed that the actor is the father of her child

The millionaire lawsuit for defamation in which they face Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard in the state of Virginia reached its final stage. This week the jury is listening to the latest statements and the most revealing testimonies, in order to finish making a decision and communicate the name of who will be victorious in the coming days.

In addition, in the last few hours, the faithful followers of this judicial confrontation were able to hear the long-awaited testimony of Kate Mosswho was a partner of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor between 1994 and 1997. His word was necessary after the statements of the Aquaman actress, who assured that the model was another of Depp’s victims.

The testimony of Kate Moss.

Amber Heardin one of his testimonies, assured that two different sources had told him that Johnny Depp had a heated argument with Moss when they were a couple and he had pushed her down the stairs. For that reason, her word was so important.

The number one model of the 90s made a testimony through a video that lasted less than five minutes. She there she clarified what happened and assured: “She never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs.”

But the most shocking thing about the last week of the trial of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp was that a woman burst into the courtroom and made a most unexpected statement. Everything happened last Monday minutes before the judge entered.

“Johnny, I love you! We are soulmates!” A woman carrying a baby in her arms entered shouting. In addition to declaring her love for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, she assured: “This baby is yours!” It was quickly withdrawn of the precinct by the security agents, and although these images did not appear on the live broadcast that covers the trial for the whole world, a journalist was in charge of reporting what happened.

Johnny Depp on trial.

There is no doubt that this is the most mediatic trial in history. In addition to being televised live, hundreds of fans queue for hours outside the Fairfax courthouse to get one of the 100 tickets that allow them to be inside.