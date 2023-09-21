Incredible! According to this version, Madonna and Beyoncé may be distant cousins. universal

“OOMF (user) found out Beyoncé and Madonna have the same blood, this is unbelievable,” wrote user X. Others then investigated other distant relatives of the couple, including former Secretary of State Dion and Ryan Gosling. Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, comedian Ricky Gervais and Justin Bieber. Read here: Khloe Kardashian reveals how her face looks after tumor removal

One eagle-eyed fan realized that these pop icons are descended from the same man, and another did the math to determine that they’re likely ninth cousins ​​once removed. The person shared a photo of each singer’s lineage in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has gone viral with 5.1 million views at the time of writing.

Music lovers were shocked to learn that Beyoncé and Madonna were not only distant cousins, but also relatives of Celine Dion and Hillary Clinton.

“So I guess that makes them ninth cousins ​​once removed. Once I found out that Beyonce is my 11th cousin once removed, but that doesn’t mean that genetically they are already close to the third degree of cousin (only sharing 0.78% DNA on average). Very related to,” one person responded.

The ancestor mentioned is Jean Guion Dion, whose family was one of the first to settle in New France, a region of North America colonized by the French. According to the genealogy site FamilySearch, he is the patriarch of a prolific lineage and is considered the ancestor of at least three out of four Quebecers.

Beyoncé's family on her mother's side are Louisiana Creoles, of French ancestry, including those of Québécois or Acadian ancestry. Acadia was another region of New France in the 17th and 18th centuries. According to the French Canadian genealogy website, Madonna's mother, Madonna Louise Fortin, came from a long line of French Canadians who immigrated to the United States in the 1880s.

But Madonna isn’t even the most famous face Beyoncé is linked to. His extended family includes English royalty, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to genealogy site Genie, she was the Queen’s twenty-fifth second cousin and their shared ancestor is Henry II.