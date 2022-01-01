Incredible Christmas, bank accidentally gives 175 million to its customers (and now wants to recover them)

Someone thought it was of an unexpected Christmas present. Someone else, on the other hand, immediately realized of the error. The fact is, that now the head office in Great Britain of Santander bank is hard at work to recover the 175 million euros he accidentally paid to his customers on December 25th.

Approximately 75,000 individuals and companies that have received regular one-off or regular payments from 2,000 companies with accounts in Santander have been you inadvertently pay a second time, explained the “Time”. The administrative offices are working tirelessly to remedy the mistake.

A bank spokesman said that the error was duly identified it’s correct. The deposit was made into approximately 2,000 business and corporate accounts, which means many of those who have received the money they are employees or suppliers, who are customers of several banks.

Santander, which is headquartered in Spain, has 14 million active customers and around 20,000 employees. Errors of this kind are not such an exceptional fact and the Spanish bank itself has already had some problems to solve in 2021. Last May, a technical problem temporarily blocked some card payments.