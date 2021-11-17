Incredible decision. And swallow Chile

Disastrous evening for Chile for Inter’s Arturo Vidal: the Roja delle Andes, defeated by Ecuador, is almost out of the World Cup; The “red” to the midfielder also weighed on the result.

Killer foul for a kung fu intervention on an opponent hit with a kick in the face. Red card after about fifteen minutes. Chile defeated and almost out of the qualification to the Qatar World Cup 2022. There could not have been a worse ending for Arturo Vidal, protagonist of a nightmare evening for himself and for the Roja of the Andes, beaten byEcuador (2-0) and pushed to sixth place in the group reserved for South Americans. Brazil And Argentina have already removed the pass for the World Cup, behind them there is a scramble to secure the last two places available (compared to the four assigned to Conmebol) or hope to place at least in fifth position to try everything in the intercontinental play-off against one of the other nationals from Oceania, Asia and North America.

With his voice broken with emotion and visibly shaken, Arturo Vidal he said he was deeply sorry for what happened and above all amazed by the referee’s decision. He left the field in tears and reiterated his innocence with respect to a decision that was too severe even on TV. Basically, there was no voluntary intervention against Félix Torres. The race director was of a different opinion … “What happened today is incredible – the Inter midfielder admitted -. I didn’t see the player, I didn’t intend to hit him “.

Red with Ecuador cost dearly both for the defeat (the numerical inferiority was an assist that the opponents took full advantage of) and for the consequences on a sporting level: Vidal will be disqualified and will miss the next match against Argentina . “I apologize to the technical staff, my teammates and the fans for what happened – admitted King Arturo to the microphones of South American TV -. A lot of things have happened … it was not a good day for us in Chile. In any case, let’s continue. to fight for the qualification “.

The bad news, however, never comes alone, neither for Chile itself (which has lost another important piece in the squad) nor for Inter: Alexis Sanchez he was forced to leave the field in the 36th minute of the first half due to a muscle problem in his right leg: he appeared to be suffering and remained on the bench with an ice pack applied to the painful area.