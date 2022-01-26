Incredible in Lecce, Meggiorini in tears after the quarrel with Majer: “What does my mom have to do with it?”

LECCE – The Lecce which returns to the top (+1 on the Pisa ) thanks to the victory over the Vicenza it is not the only thing that remains of the recovery of the 18th day of B series . The end of the game was very heated, in injury time there was a riot in the middle of the field with the players of both teams involved. The cameras framed the attacker from Vicenza Meggiorini in tears after a dispute with the Giallorossi Majer . The two were the protagonists of a heated face to face, during which the player of the Lecce perhaps he let slip a few words too many. The lip of the Vicenza attacker was captured by the TV images: “What does my mom have to do with it? Bring respect“Immediately after the tears of anger, with the referee and Lucioni who tried to calm him down.

The game: Lecce wins and flies to the top

After a first part of the match in perfect balance, Lecce began to take the field and on 28 ‘took the lead. Tail cuts off the defense of Vicenza with an assist to the kiss for Listkowski that burns Great and leads the Giallorossi. A few minutes later (31 ‘) the two swap roles, but Tail fails to exploit the idea of ​​the team mate properly despite the out-of-time goal of the opposing goalkeeper. At 33 ‘the red and white respond on a free kick, but the attempt to Giacomelli ends a little high. Five minutes later comes the doubling of the hosts: Tail soars with his head in the opponent’s area on the cross of Fatigue hitting the post, but on the rebound it is the Giallorossi attacker who is the quickest to pounce on the ball to put his signature on 2-0. Lecce starts the attack again in the second half, even if Calabresi is inaccurate in shooting after stealing the ball a Giacomelli at 3 ‘. In the quarter of an hour another cross by Fatigue arrives in the heart of the Vicenza area, but the header of Bjorkengren it’s not effective enough. Three other opportunities to lead Lecce arrive between 21 ‘and 30’: Tail And Dermaku they only touch the door of Great, which must instead intervene on the conclusion of Lucioni. 2 ‘from the end Meggiorini, served by From Cruz, rekindles the hopes of Vicenza by shortening the distance remaining cold in front of Gabriel, but by now it is too late: the result does not change anymore.

