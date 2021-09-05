Incredible in Val di Sole, Evie Richards is the new elite MTB World Champion

Daolasa di Commezzadura (Trento): Mountain bike enthusiasts at lunchtime turned on the televisions and all devices such as smartphones and tablets because live and with the embarrassment of choice between RAISport, Eurosport and Red Bull TV there was the penultimate cross country race of these Val di Sole World Championships: the women’s elite. Many spectators on TV but also a lot of public on the course ready to cheer for the blue.

63 women riders from 27 nations of five continents at 1:00 pm challenged each other on a 4 km long course, with the first part being slower with a lot of hard ascent on compact ground, much faster the second part where towards the end there is it was the rockgarden.

THE RACE HAS BEGUN, EVA UNLOCKED

Running into the house, the blues were very excited. Eva Lechner she immediately pressed the TURBO button and to the delight of the fans present both in Val di Sole and at home sitting in the armchair in front of the TV, she even took the lead leading the group.

But he hit the accelerator right away too Martina Berta, both completed the launch lap in front.

FPF OPENS THE GAS

When the world race entered the real lap, Pauline Ferrand Prevot immediately made a void, the reigning world champion who during the week complained to the French federation but also to the UCI because the first one passed cycling suit and the second prohibited the use of club uniforms during the course tests.

PFP at the end of the first lap she passed under the finish line with a half-minute lead over British Evie Richards and Swiss Sina Frei.

Behind, already detached at almost a minute, pedaled in four: Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), Anne Terpstra (Netherlands), Rebecca McConnell (Australia) and a regenerated Maja Wloszczowska (37 years – Poland). The first two blue were Martina Berta (13th) and Greta Seiwald (16th) while Eva Lechner paid for the initial overspeed.

CHANGE IN COMMAND, RICHARDS IS IN FRONT

What looked like a triumphal ride by the French did not last long as 24-year-old Richards overtook her on the second lap and then overtook her uphill at the start of the third.

A psychological blow for Pauline who outgrew too much in the first lap and immediately found herself short of petrol. At the end of the third lap the Englishman lapped 38 seconds ahead of the world champion who was in the crosshairs of the “orange” Terpstra.

After just over a minute the four pursuers passed. Berta and Seiwald were over three minutes away, in the top 20.

At the front, hammering like a blacksmith on the pedals, Richards increased her advantage, behind the race it began to become a nightmare for Ferrand Prevot, when she saw the Terpstra’s orange jersey that easily passed it uphill. She also realized that behind the others they were approaching, in the group there was also the Olympic champion.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN PREPARE ON ARRIVAL

When at the end of the fourth and penultimate lap the UCI judge started ringing the bell, the organizers went to search their database for God Save the Queen, the anthem of Great Britain. Evie passed with almost a minute ahead of Terpstra, the first two medals seemed well defined while it was understood that there would be a good battle for the bronze. Together there were PFP, the two Swiss Neff and Frei and the Slav Wloszczowska.

So it was, Evie Richards went on to win in 1 hour 23 minutes and 52 seconds while the silver medal was worn by Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) who cycled alone throughout the second part of the race. Historic result for the nation of tulips, for them it is the first medal in a cross country mtb world championship.

Today’s for Evie Richards is the second medal in these world championships after the silver in the short track on Thursday, while for Great Britain it was the second gold in the history of the mountain bike world championships. The other, silver, was taken home by Annie Last in the 2017 world championship won in Cairns by Jolanda Neff.

“The key to victory was the last three weeks at home. Finally after a long time I was able to go out with my friends, be with my family and spend some time at the beach, relax and be happy. If I am happy off the bike, I am happy on the saddle too and this translates into a great condition. After the finish line I didn’t believe it, I knew that sooner or later my time would come, but I didn’t think it was today that day. My coach told me to just believe in myself and that’s what I did“.

A straight downhill from the 37-year-old Polish Wloszczowska, this after Prevost had lost contact with the other three, took her out of the game for the bronze medal.

The final clash between the Swiss went to Sina Frei who took the lead in the corner leading to the final straight and had no problems regulating Olympic champion Jolanda Neff. Magical World Championship for Frei who surprisingly won gold in the Short Track on Thursday.

THE BLUE

Running around the house loaded the blue girls like springs, who tried at least at the beginning. “On fire” from the first meter Eva Lechner who was in the spotlight of the cameras during the launch lap but also Martina Berta started at full speed, but also Greta Seiwald went strong.

All three, however, then dropped, thus closing their world championship in Val di Sole: 20th Berta, 21st Seiwald, 24th Lechner. There was also Chiara Teocchi who struggled more, Tissot’s time trial tells us she finished the race in 37th place.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL ELITE WOMEN

1. RICHARDS Evie | GREAT BRITAIN 1:23:52

2. TERPSTRA Anne | NETHERLANDS +1: 03

3. FREI Sina | SWITZERLAND +1: 08

4. NEFF Jolanda | SWITZERLAND +1: 08

5. WLOSZCZOWSKA Maja | POLAND +1: 47

6. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline | FRANCE +2: 35

7. McCONNELL Rebecca | AUSTRALIA +2: 45 +

8. TAUBER Anne | NETHERLANDS +2: 56

9. DEGN Malene | DENMARK +3: 17

10. KELLER Alessandra | SWITZERLAND +3: 16

20. BERTA Martina +6: 33

21. SEIWALD Greta +6: 33

24. LECHNER Eva +6: 50

37. TEOCCHI Chiara +9: 44

Iranian PARTOAZAR Faranak today 53rd with 1 lap.

THE MEDALER

France 4 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze

Switzerland 2 gold, 2 bronze

United States 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze

Great Britain, Austria 1 gold, 1 silver

Chile 1 gold

Italy 1 silver, 1 bronze

Colombia, Brazil, Holland 1 silver

Germany 3 bronze

Switzerland, Denmark 1 bronze

