Incredible Juve-Napoli, again at risk for Covid: ASL decides at the last minute whether to send the Azzurri to Turin | First page

Juventus-Napoli still, incredibly, at risk of postponement. A year and a half later, a little less, the script could repeat itself: the ASL of the Campania capital is monitoring the situation linked to the Covid infections of the Azzurri to understand if there is still the possibility for them to leave by plane for Turin. The match is scheduled for Thursday at 20.45 at the Stadium. Napoli, therefore, should board the flight towards Caselle already on Wednesday. In short, there are a few hours left, and the cases increase.

Yes, because on Tuesday the infected in Naples went up: 3 other players were positive (Mario Rui and Primavera Boffelli, plus Malcuit who, however, had no contact with the rest of the team), a warehouse worker, a staff member and the coach Luciano Spalletti . These are added to Osimhen (which is in Nigeria), Lozano (in Mexico) and Elmas (in Macedonia). In Juve there are still four infected at the moment: Chiellini, Arthur, De Winter and Pinsoglio. If the Ats of Turin makes it known that “there is no focus on the match”, that of Naples, as mentioned, is analyzing the situation to understand whether or not to authorize the trip.

For the positives the isolation is 10 days, for the close contacts of 5. Tomorrow another round of swabs, which will also say a lot about the real chances that the game will be played. Then the ASL will express itself, which could decide to block the trip, as it already happened in the last championship. Lega Serie A is blocking: no match will be postponed. The fear is to relive the surreal scenes seen at the Stadium on 4 October 2020.