Incredible Kaitlyn Dever, from the Unbelievable series to the film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

In his booty: a hugely successful family sitcom (The man of the house, was the youngest daughter), Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut in one of the most honest films about adolescence (Booksmart which in Italian has a horrible and totally dissonant title, The revenge of the losers), a masterful miniseries on sexual violence from the point of view of women (the victim and the two detectives, Unbelievable), the long-awaited opium crisis drama series starring Michael Keaton (Dopesick). It was directed by Clint Eastwood (J.Edgar), Kathryn Bigelow (Detroit) and twice by Jason Reitman (Men, Women & Children And The Front Runner). Nevertheless Kaitlyn Dever is only 24 years old. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, raised in Dallas, mom and dad are professional skaters, she has two younger sisters. She is the female lead in the film Dear Evan Hansen, film adaptation of the famous musical, directed by Stephen Chbosky (We are infinite, Wonder), in cinemas from 2 December. With her, Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Amy Adams, who plays her mother: “On the set, she’s a light, a … mom,” she says. And the rising star of the moment and is leaving for Australia: in A Ticket to Paradise is the daughter of Julia Roberts and George Clooney. «Only one of the two is already a lot. Together then … I have to try to show indifference », he confesses, laughing.

But it just feels Elle “Italia” opens his eyes wide and smiles: «I just got back, I shot Rosaline, a comedy, a reinterpretation of Romeo and Juliet from the point of view of Romeo’s ex-girlfriend ».

We saw the red and white hearts under the photos of mozzarella and jars of Nutella …

Yes, I ate very well and saw magnificent places. Rome, Castello Ruspoli, San Gimignano, Chianti … Many hearts and many flags (laughs).

It’s been over a year since the shooting of Caro Evan Hansen, in a completely different climate: you were among the first big productions to return to work after the lockdown …

Yes, and it’s interesting that it comes out now, the isolation that many characters experience in the film will have a particular resonance.

It is as if she were on the hunt for sensitive topics. The film is about social anxiety, depression and suicide.

Yes, I feel it as an urgency. I love my job but good acting practice is not enough for me. I have always been very thoughtful in my choices. I like to jump from one genre to another, from cinema to TV but above all I look for projects that make a difference, that destigmatize certain topics such as mental health or that give a voice to those who have none as in the case of Unbelievable: Marie represents the little compassion and the little listening towards the victims in cases of violence, the cruelty of the judicial system. I like borderline roles, and I like to cross that line … Dear Evan Hansen it is a mixture of important themes, treated with great sensitivity and measure. The director was very careful not to force things, it is still a musical, a beautiful language to deal with challenging stories in a pleasant way. It is a light film, where you cry and laugh. How many families are there in situations of anxiety and depression? I hope that someone, after seeing it, finds the courage to speak.

You are also a musician …

Yes, music has been very important in my life, my parents raised me in music and they put up with my racket: I have been playing guitar since I was little, I have a band with my sister Mady, the Beulahbelle but it’s a name too difficult, we might as well change it.

This is his first musical …

But it is the third audition for a musical, I finally made it. When I found out, I cried. Dear Evan Hansen it has been around for years, it’s a platform, it has a huge fanbase, I immediately felt a lot of pressure. I had to live up to it, singing for the first time in a movie, with Ben Platt also starring in the Broadway musical and winning a Tony Award for the role: the first challenge was overcoming the anxiety.

How did he do?

Feeling that I am about to do something different than what I have done before is a great motivation. The first few times they charge me, I like to swap cards … The key is not to be afraid of making mistakes, not to worry about how you will look, what others will think: just focus on what you want and that’s it. Beautiful things can happen. And in the end you think: I did it …

Was there a surprising moment?

What worried me the most was singing live. Instead, after so many tests, it was the easiest thing in the world. How many emotional moments, especially the scene where Ben and I sing Only us in his room. The music is written with such sensitivity that it was very natural to start singing in the middle of the conversation.

Female directors are still few but she has often worked on them. Kathryn Bigelow for example. What memory do you have?

Kathryn knows exactly what she wants, she is knowledgeable and professional, which is why her films are perfect. He never gets angry, there is no altered muscle in his body, he always keeps his cool. And sets can be a real delusion, Olivia Wilde compares them to a construction site, a thousand things to manage and fix, emergencies, time running out, light that changes … Kathryn has the power to create stress-free sets.

Olivia Wilde is turning out to be a great director …

Olivia is a gift for cinema, she is the queen of queens and I look forward to her next works … She has a great vision, she understands my generation and she wants to tell it. I think it’s important … And I really appreciate your love for music. Booksmark it was like a very long and beautiful music video.

Was it hard to go back to the teenage years?

Stimulating in some ways and uncomfortable for others, it is not nice to bring up the fears and anxieties of that time but the writing has made everything easier. We also had a lot of fun but there were emotionally draining days. We lived in the same house (for health security reasons they were isolated, home-set, ed.) and sometimes we came back with swollen eyes because we had cried but we always fell asleep happy, with the feeling that we had done something important. Together.

