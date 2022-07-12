Entertainment

incredible looks of Hollywood celebrities at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda parade in Sicily – Revista Para Ti

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Several Hollywood celebrities attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda parade in Sicily and wore the most impressive looks.

Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda had its big parade in Siracusa, Sicily, and important Hollywood celebrities traveled there. Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore, Helen Mirren and Mariah Carey stood out with their incredible designs.

Dolce & Gabbana made their haute couture version of the label, Called Alta Moda for womenswear and Alta Sartoria for men, it takes place in Sicily this season, where Domenico Dolce grew up. In addition, extraordinary and unique high jewelry creations were exhibited.

Sharon Stone in Dolce & Gabbana
Sharon Stone in Dolce & Gabbana

Sharon Stone She wore a gold lace corset tucked into blue pants, which came with an overskirt decorated with hand-painted flowers..

Sharon Stone in Dolce & Gabbana
Sharon Stone in Dolce & Gabbana

For the second night, the actress he looked yellow: A one-shoulder satin top with draped detail, with tonal pants with peplum.

Mariah Carey with Dolce & Gabbana
Mariah Carey in Dolce & Gabbana. Photo: IG

For the first performance on Saturday, Mariah Carey wore a form-fitting dress with a train emblazoned with Sicilian tile patterns and a tiara in her hair.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren76 years old, stood out with a multicolored striped floor-length dress with puff sleeves, a square neckline and a train. Dressed in a shimmering metallic fabric, Mirren kept her makeup minimal and her hair slicked back.

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

For the second night, she chose a long yellow dress with a Medusa print on the front.

Red and pink, the choice of Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore in Dolce & Gabbana
Drew Barrymore in Dolce & Gabbana

Drew Barrymore arrived with an organza dress that alternated between shades of red and pink, and had the sleeves covered in flowers. The actress also wore a garland of flowers in her hair and no makeup.

Kris Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana
Kris Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana

Kris Jenner, who attended with her partner Corey Gamble, wore a white dress under a floor-length lace abaya-style jacketwith ivory organza ruffles at the cuffs and hem.

Heidi Klum in Dolce & Gabbana
Heidi Klum in Dolce & Gabbana

Heidi Klum wore a embroidered black jumpsuit inlaid with multicolored stones. She completed the look with sandals that repeated the effect of the outfit.

Emma Roberts in Dolce & Gabbana
Emma Roberts in Dolce & Gabbana

Emma Roberts wore a very Bridgerton style corset in pink with flower appliqués. She accompanied with metallic pencil skirt with flowers in roses and high sandals in silver.

Lucy Hale in Dolce & Gabbana
Lucy Hale in Dolce & Gabbana

Lucy Hale was another of the celebrities who chose a yellow look with transparencies: a strapless dress with applied flowers on the bust with high sandals in gold and on tone.

More information at parati.com.ar

TOPICS

Comments

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp would have donated the money that Amber Heard promised and never paid

25 seconds ago

PHOTO Karine Ferri: in a one-piece black couture swimsuit, the host is simply sublime!

2 mins ago

How to achieve the coveted “wet hair” effect for the beach

11 mins ago

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the great nonsense of Marvel

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button