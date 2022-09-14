Incredible salary that Carlos III will receive as King of England

Midtime Editorial

With the recent establishment of Charles III as king of England the rows of royalty return to opinion, the English crown shared how much the salary that receives both the monarch and other members of the family.

If there is something that is always thought of together with the word royalty, it is this very typical way of accumulating wealth, and it is not only a prejudice, because historically the king has always enjoyed many more luxuries than the villains and the town in general.

We have this data thanks to the leaks of the british press, It is worth mentioning that these numbers do not include (according to Forbes) the values ​​resulting from the properties of the deceased Queen isabel II.

The salary of king charles iii It will be the same that the deceased queen perceived Isabel IIare some 98 million euros per yearwhat translated is 8 million 100 thousand euros per month, which in Mexican pesos is more than 170 million monthly.

His Majesty The King has received the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and representatives from political parties at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/rZKZ23gvKc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Thanks to the inheritance that the king received from his mother that in her time she also inherited the crown is exempt from paying taxes.

The new ones Dukes Camila and Carlos will receive approximately €22 millionprinces William and Kate will also have new income for being monarchs of Wales.

The royal family receives its income from the assets that each one has but also from the taxes of the people of the United Kingdom.

