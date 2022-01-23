Incredible Sofia, faster than the wind

The expected wind has arrived, the decision to lower the start was inevitable. Apart from the most beautiful part we can say, the one that characterizes the descent of Cortina a little. No initial schuss, we start from the Duke of Aosta, where we usually reach over 100 kilometers per hour and instead now we have to push. A slightly different descent undoubtedly, from half a second less, remains the compactness of the snowpack, even more polished by the morning gusts.

The factors change, but the result does not change. Sofia Goggia. She is still in front of everyone: she had a bit of an unfinished business after last year’s World Cup, but Cortina has it in her heart. She wanted success, forgetting the recent pains of the blow on Austrian soil. Fast, even faster than gusts of wind, with long lines, between boarding and cross-country skiing. But her skiing was always fast, always down to the maximum slope. She didn’t win with who knows what detachment, but she was normal in such a short descent (and with her numbers), but twenty cents are enough and they advance to overtake Ramona Siebenhofer, with third at 26 Ester Ledecka who is perhaps starting to feel the Olympic climate. All close was said: fourth Corinne Suter at 33, fifth Mirjam Puchner at 37, then Michelle Gisin at 44, Elisabeth Reisinger at 57, Ragnhild Mowinckel at 59, a rather angry and controversial arrival Lara Gut-Behrami at 68 and Kira Weidle at 81 to complete the top ten.

And the other blue ones? Let’s start with Federica Brignone. Logical that she is pissed black at the finish, she felt she could leave her mark in Cortina, she was going strong, attached to Sofia Goggia, then a pass on the bump with skis flying in practice with a snowplow and a stick between the legs (my mistake, admits). At the finish he pays 1.18 and is over the fifteenth position; before her Elena Curtoni and Nicol Delago fourteenth with the same time. Nadia Delago closes in the winds at 1.24, more distant Francesca Marsaglia at 2.02 and Marta Bassino at 2.06, out Roberta Melesi.