For several years now, we have been talking about the importance of having a correct posture. Especially since our habits have changed and we have become much more sedentary. In fact, many of us spend several hours sitting in the office or at home working on the computer. In these cases it is easy to assume an incorrect position, which can cause much more than just back pain. In fact, research has established with reasonable certainty that a sunken chest and hunched back can also cause malfunction of internal organs. In fact, it seems incredible that to solve the problem of constipation and dizziness it could be enough to change our posture, yet it is true.

Clearly, there is no need to jump to conclusions and it is, first of all, important to ask for a consultation with our attending physician. In any case, when it comes to a lazy intestine and beyond, a diet with cereals, fruits and vegetables rich in fiber and a straight back can be beneficial.

When it comes to incorrect posture and what it entails

Our back, if viewed from the side, should have the characteristic S shape with not too pronounced curves. Clearly, we are unable to establish any irregularities in the shape of the spine. If, however, we notice, we will realize that at this moment we probably do not have a very straight back. Often, in fact, the chest is hollowed out by leaning forward and the lumbar area is curved, also forward.

This can cause muscle stiffness and back pain which, in turn, can contribute to headaches and dizziness. This is because we subject the cervical area to tension, risking not only dizziness but also tinnitus. Not only that, but our poor posture could also affect the proper functioning of the intestine. In fact, it seems that it can promote constipation and gastroesophageal reflux. Not to mention that a sunken chest could also cause respiratory problems, while a misaligned pelvis could lead to problems with the urinary tract.

Incredible that to solve the problem of constipation and dizziness it could be enough to change our posture

As always, we find that a problem in one area of ​​the body can affect many others. In the case of incorrect posture, given the numerous consequences that this could have, it is important to correct it as soon as possible. The first thing to do is to realize the bad position in which we hold the back, trying to correct it as often as possible. Equally important is physical activity, in particular that which allows us to strengthen the back muscles, such as rowing. Then there is postural re-education, also integrated in various popular disciplines such as yoga and pilates. The doctor will then tell us if we need more specific interventions.

