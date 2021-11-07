Incredible, this is what happens when you buy a house for one euro

We have already dealt with the issue related to houses at 1 euro, that is the one relating to houses, usually dilapidated and uninhabited present in numerous locations, mainly small towns and villages which, following the example of Salemi about a decade ago, are “sold” to who is willing to take possession of it for the symbolic amount of 1 euro.

It was precisely the small municipality located in the province of Trapani that launched this initiative, initially passed under the track, was then taken as an example by numerous other municipalities, both in the South and also in the rest of Italy: the initiative allows re-evaluate areas of the country that are now abandoned, while at the same time providing a chance to buyers who are nevertheless obliged to contact the local administration, which decides all sorts of legal “stakes”.

The 1 euro house system

As mentioned, it is mainly the villages that attract the population, including foreigners, to the initiative also created to counter the phenomenon of the depopulation of small municipalities and to restore luster to very characteristic areas of Italy (Salemi for example is considered one of the most belli d’Italia), and Taranto also recently authorized the purchase of several dozen houses in the same way through a tender.

This is what happens when you buy a house for one euro

To buy houses for 1 euro, it is advisable to contact the local administration, and take part in the tender, and this also involves some legal commitment that leads to specific conditions, which may vary depending on the type of tender. In any case it is good to keep in mind some general conditions:

Each municipality provides a deadline to be respected by the purchaser of the property which usually turns out to be one year from the purchase, in this period of time the renovation and revaluation projects of the land must be regularized.

To obtain the bureaucratic permits, the notary fees are charged to the buyer, except for specific “bonuses” or concessions (such as the Superbonus 110%, valid until 2022), and to be considered “in order”, the works need to be a specific policy that lasts a few years, that is when the modernization works are completed.