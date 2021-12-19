Incredible Twitter post by Dazn on Atalanta-Roma

ATALANTA ROMA DAZN – An absolute novelty, at least in the last weeks of the championship during which refereeing cases were certainly not lacking. Dazn with its social media managers, on the occasion of Atalanta-Rome has chosen to launch a new business on Twitter: the debate with a lot of voting in polling mode by followers. The theme of the day? The 2-2 goal of the Nerazzurri canceled in the 68th minute due to an offside by Palomino much disputed after the match by the coach Gasperini.

The post that leaves the Giallorossi fans thrilled

So at 21.22, with the Giallorossi fans already with their legs under the table to celebrate the precious 4-1 won at the Gewiss Stadium, Dazn Italy asked this question: “The goal disallowed in #AtalantaRoma was it good or not? Debate!“. Inevitable the dozens of stunned comments of the many users of the Romanist faith surprised and outraged by the unusual survey launched by the streaming platform. “But do you really do? I do not think I have seen the survey on ibrahimovic’s penalty in rome or on the lack of advantage in juve-rome“. “But these debates after Lazio-Rome, Juve-Rome, Rome-Milan, Rome-Turin and Venice-Rome because you didn’t ask for them“,”But what survey is it? Zapata’s hand ball plus offside of the man Cristante was marking and you ask this question?“,”You cannot open a debate on a rule… and perhaps you should have pointed this out to Gasperini“. These are some of the messages published under the post where there are also those who put it on irony and reply to Dazn. “Cslow servers are better dand dazn or dazn commentators? Debate!”.

READ ALSO

Rome earthquake in Bergamo, Mourinho rediscovers himself great with a great one and reopens the fight in 4th place