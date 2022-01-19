incredible victory with two goals in the 95th and 97th minutes!

LEICESTER (UNITED KINGDOM) – With an incredible comeback in full recovery, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham beats Leicester 3-2 and earns three gold points in the standings. One was decisive Bergwijn brace (joined ten minutes from the end) in full recovery. The race was exciting and fun, right from the start. Conte’s men leave strong and close to scoring on two occasions with Harry Kane: the first attempt is rejected, while the second is printed on the crossbar. Lucas Moura made himself dangerous in the twentieth with a shot rejected by Schmeichel, while Sanchez (two minutes later) touched the header post. Leicester suffers, but the first goal ball hits: Daka at 24 ‘beats Lloris. Tottenham reacts and reaches a draw before the break: Kane, after a personal action, unloads a racing car behind Schmeichel.