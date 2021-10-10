Indecent proposal to OnlyFans: if you become blockchain no one will be able to censor you

OnlyFans is a platform that has become very popular thanks to the fact that it allows the creation of adult content that sex workers can directly sell from their profile.

It is a sort of innovative social network where each profile is simultaneously a social profile but also a shop from which you can sell a whole series of products that can be photos, videos, live meetings or other products. A nice convenience for adult content creators who see their fanbase increase from their profile and at the same time can also sell the products they create. Even if OnlyFans has become famous for porn, in reality due to its specificities it is also very useful for artists, coaches, personal trainers. In short, it is useful to all those who produce content to sell online. Especially when it comes to photos and videos. This summer, however, OnlyFans had made an announcement capable of shaking all those who operate on the platform.

In the decentralized world, no one can touch you

For a matter of image, the banks no longer wanted to finance OnlyFans so as not to be associated with a porn site. As a result, the platform announced a resounding veto on adult material. This had attracted attention for days but then as resounding as the announcement came the denial. OnlyFans said the problem was gone and the porn could stay. Now comes a very sensational proposal from a reality that operates in the blockchain. It is the founder of Dfinity, Dominic Williams who makes the indecent proposal. This reality that operates in the decentralized world typical of cryptocurrencies advises OnlyFans to transform itself into a decentralized reality using the blockchain.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: With these ETFs you profit from the colossal robotics revolution

In this way it would be above all kinds of censorship.

Read also: Global thaw technical trials and markets celebrate

We do not know if OnlyFans will follow the advice but it is very likely that some other similar platform decides to debut in this way to be more protected.