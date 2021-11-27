indecent proposal to the singer, here is the vip who has lost his mind – Libero Quotidiano

World

What a Rocco Siffredi interests Arisa for one of his films it is now clear, everyone has understood it. Also Max Felicitas, emerging pornstar. That’s why the latter used the singer’s card to try to make peace with the king of porn. Between the two he hasn’t been blowing a good air since, about two years ago, Siffredi doubted the young man’s homosexuality, saying he was pretending “for money”.

However, it was Max who put away the hatchet. In a video on Instagram, in fact, he said: “We are close to Christmas, I don’t want to argue with anyone anymore. I’m a guy like everyone who likes pata **** and have fun “. Then, addressing Siffredi directly, he added: “Rocco, we do a charity calendar together with Arisa. All three, no one earns anything. What do you say? “It remains to be seen what, but especially if the porn actor decides to answer.

Returning to Siffredi’s admiration for Arisa, a few days ago it was he himself who said: “She is sexy to surreal levels. I would give everything I have to make the film of films with her. “And then he added:” It may also be that her femininity has become so overwhelming that she feels ready for such a step. We must not forget that women change and also change with age: they become much more aware of their own person and perhaps decide to dare more in private life as well – why not? – artistically “.

