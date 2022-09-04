Indeed, Florence Pugh would be the leader of Marvel’s Suicide Squad

At San Diego Comic-Con there were several vital announcements, all released to clarify the future of Marvel after the convulsive Phase 4 that suddenly finds itself ready to end, with the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever East November 11th. Phase 5 will start in 2023and apart from multiple series it will consist of titles such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17th), Guardians of the Galaxy. volume 3 (May 5th), Blade (November 3) either Captain America: New World Orderthe May 3, 2024. Immediately afterwards, it will be a film titled Thunderbolts the one who brings Phase 5 to an end, the July 26, 2024.

Then Phase 6 will arrive, made up for now of a film by the Fantastic four and two installments of the Avengers, hence Thunderbolts seems to be of special importance. It is the bridge between phases, and guided by the comic book precedent, we know that the superhero formation designated by the title is something like Marvel’s Suicide Squad: antiheroes organized to fight a greater evil. Until now, we only knew the release date and the name of the director of the film, Jake Schreirer, being a mystery which characters would star in it. Journalist Justin Krollof dead linehas however made an important revelation in the podcast The Town.

One that, however, could be seen coming. According to Kroll, the protagonist of Thunderbolts and fundamental member will be Yelena Belova: Natasha Romanov’s stepsister we met in black widow with the face of Florence Pugh. The actress reappeared in Hawk Eye coinciding with the moment of greatest fame of the actress (who will premiere shortly at the Venice Film Festival Do not worry dear), and there was a good chance that Thunderbolts It was his chance to have a leading role. Kroll has confirmed, moreover, that in Thunderbolts will also return Baron Zemo from Daniel Bruhl and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.

Which also makes sense. Beyond the fact that they are members of the Thunderbolts in the comic, Valentina has been postulated as something like the Nick Fury of this formation, appearing in Falcon and the Winter Soldier recruiting John Walker (Wyatt Russell) after losing his position as Captain America. Walker could come back in Thunderbolts as US Agent, and you can expect the same from Taskmaster, played by Olga Kurylenko in black widow. East September 9 D23 is celebrated, and there it is likely that we will know more details of the film.