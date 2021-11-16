Health

Indemnity and protection for Nurses, Oss and Health Professions never given: Guidolin and Mammì amendment. – AssoCareNews.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago


Indemnity and protection for Nurses, Oss and Health Professions never given even if approved in the last Budget Law. Amendment presented by Guidolin and Mammì.

The sen. Barbara Guidolin and the Hon. Stefania Mammì present amendments to the Budget Law for specific nursing indemnities and for the protection of Oss and Health Professions. Approved last year, these funds were never disbursed.

“Today, with my colleague from the Chamber of Deputies Stefania Mammí, to discuss the issue of the specific nursing allowance and the protection and health promotion allowance, which have not yet been paid, despite the fact that almost a year has passed since their prediction ”- Guidolin explains in a note.

These two allowances were included in the last budget law in favor of: nurses and the health professions of rehabilitation, prevention, technical-health and midwifery, social workers and socio-sanitary workers of the National Health Service.

“We have decided to present an amendment to the budget law to speed up its disbursement. – concludes Guidolin – We believe it is necessary to quickly distribute the resources already allocated to give a signal of attention to these categories which, never as in this emergency period, guarantee the right to health of all citizens ”.

We just have to hope.

