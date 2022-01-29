Independence Day, 10 curiosities about the film with Will Smith [LISTA]

Tonight on TV at 20.59 on 20 Mediaset will be broadcast Independence Day, the film with Will Smith released in 1996 and has become such an icon.

The film tells one of the many topos of science fiction: the alien invasion with war intentions. Independence Day, in fact, tells just this.

An alien invasion that wants to destroy the Earth thanks also to its own technology, but which must clash with the heroism of human beings, led by the president played by Bill Pullman.

On the occasion of the television broadcast we decided to tell you some curiosities about Roland Emmerich’s film.

Independence day: curiosity

The secrets of Area 51

According to the producer and co-writer Dean Devlin, the US government had agreed to support the film by allowing the crew to shoot on some military bases.

In addition, they were also made available to the military as “consultants”. However, having discovered the references to the mysterious Area 51 in the script, the government backed off.

Monsters of improvisation

Also according to Dean Devlin most of the scenes that Jeff Goldblum he shared with Judd Hirsh and Will Smith were not featured in the script, but were the result of a great art of improvisation.

“What is this stink?”

About an hour after watching Independence Day there is a scene where Will Smith’s character drags the unconscious body of an alien. The scene in question was filmed in Great Salt Lake, Utah.

The line Will Smith utters, referring to a bad smell, was not present in the script.

The truth is that Great Salt Lake is home to small crustaceans which, when they die, sink to the bottom of the lake, and decompose.

When the wind blows in the right way, the mud of the seabed is disturbed and the smell of millions of these decaying or already decomposed crustaceans fills the air with a real smell. But no one had warned Will Smith.

Independence day like Jurassic Park

Shortly after the stroke of the second hour of Independence Day Jeff Goldblum used one of his most famous lines of Jurassic Park: “Must go faster, must go faster”.

The phrase was pronounced more or less with the same intensity used in Spielberg’s film.

Independence Day and Morse Code

According to a study done on the film’s soundtrack, the rhythm of the drums that are heard during the invasion at the beginning of the film are in morse code and spell the letters DIE, die.