Independence Day – Regeneration was rewritten in 2 weeks after Will Smith’s farewell!

You will remember that when the sequel to Independence Day, Will Smith he was supposed to return as Captain Steve Hiller, but at the last moment he decided to abandon production. On the sidelines of the promotion of his latest film, Moonfall, Roland Emmerich recalled the troubled crafting of the disaster movie sequel.

The farewell of Will Smith, according to the director, caused many problems for the production, above all the drafting of a new screenplay to be completed in record time: “I’m proud of Independence Day – Regeneration, but there was a big problem: Will Smith decided to leave us during the making, it was a very hard blow to me. At a certain point I was forced to decide: shall I give up or continue? We had already spent 10-12 million dollars and we could not let it go as if nothing had happened … me and two young screenwriters locked ourselves in my apartment in New York […] And we wrote a new script in two weeks. We had to do it. [La presidente della Fox] Emma Watts called us every single day“.

As mentioned earlier, Will Smith preferred filming Suicide Squad rather than Independence Day – Regeneration; Emmerich himself explained the reasons: “In the very early stages of the project I wanted to work with him too, and he was very excited to be a part of it, but after a while he just got tired of making sequels, and besides, he had just starred in another science fiction film (After Earth, ed.) , which was his father-son story, so he called himself out“.

Will Smith himself in 2016 motivated the decision not to continue with the sequel to Independence Day: “I had both Independence Day 2 and Suicide Squad scripts in front of me. Where to choose one of the two. In the end I decided to participate in Suicide Squad, without taking anything away from the other movie, but I chose something new rather than going back. I want to go forward with strength and do new things, hoping to always find a new golden age“.

For other insights we leave you to our review of Independence Day – Regeneration.