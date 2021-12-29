Independence Day / Streaming of the film on Italia 1, a great success at the box office

Independence Day is described in a few simple words by MyMovies: “A film with a worldwide success”. Despite this, the portal that deals with cinema rejects it with just two stars out of the five available, we read: “The film has grossed hundreds of billions all over the world but will not remain in the history of science fiction”. Morandini is also rather merciless with the film with Will Smith, the stars are always two: “Optimism, patriotism, politically correct would be nauseating if they did not often strive for involuntary ridicule. Comic tristanzuoli interludes and special effects with very little special “. The film, however, remained iconic also because it came out close to what everyone considered the millennium bug. Independence Day will be broadcast tonight by Italia 1. Click here to follow the film live streaming on MediasetPlay.

Independence Day on Italy 1

Independence Day is obviously a patriotic, but pleasant film: ‘Independence day’ has grit and character mainly due to the cast and direction, a film that has enjoyed global success both at the box office and in home cinema, as well as in television reruns.

The film also brought an Oscar for Best Special Effects to Volker Engel, Douglas Smith, Clay Pinney and Joe Viskocil and a Nomination for Best Sound to Chris Carpenter, Bill W. Benton, Bob Beemer and Jeff Wexler. The direction is entrusted to Roland Emmerich who began his career as a director dedicated above all to action cinema in his homeland, but it will be the States to consecrate him as a sci-fi and fantastic filmmaker and the great success, the consecration, will take place with a film still today iconic: ‘Stargate – The Gate of the Stars’ with Kurt Russell. In the role of Lieutenant Colonel Watson we find Bill Smitrovich voiced by Wladimiro Grana. Smitrovich is an American actor of clear Slavic origin who distinguished himself for having worked with great authors such as Rob Reiner, Wolfgang Petersen, Roger Donaldson and of course Emmerich.

Independence Day, Italy 1 film with music by David Arnold

Independence Day will be broadcast on Italia 1 today, 27 December 2021, give her 9.15 pm. It is a 1996 film wanted by 20th Century Fox and Centropolis Entertainment in which the Earth, but, above all, the United States of America, are really losing everything. In the cast of our film the absolute protagonist and a surprising Will Smith: still a little braggart, but we also remember and mention Randy Quaid, Bill Pullmann and a whole cast of luxury outsiders ideal for this American blockbuster.

At the editing we find David Brenner and the photography curated by Karl Walter Lindenlaub is also valuable. David Arnold’s music gives a very pleasant outline to a film that develops moments of great growth following the plot.

Independence Day, the plot of the film: the world is in danger

Let’s read the plot from Independence Day a film about a world definitely in danger. It all begins when SETI (the Extraterrestrial Intelligence Research Program) senses a signal on the morning of July 2 that scientists attribute to an extra-terrestrial life form. Perhaps the decisive moment of contact will come, which is not too late: on July 4th, in fact, the conquest of the Earth begins from the open by a group of alien spaceships that in particular mark America as a reference country from which to govern the invasion.

But it is July 4th, Independence Day and from the young airplane pilot Captain Steven “Steve” Hiller to the President of the United States of America, as if they were a group of cowboys of the future, aboard F 18 fighter planes, the Resistance begins in the name of universal freedom.

Video, the trailer for the film “Independence Day”

