Independence Day, the studio didn’t want Will Smith as star: “A black actor would have ruined the proceeds”

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich revealed why the studio didn’t want Will Smith to star.

The director of Independence Day, Roland Emmerich, recalled on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the release of the film that he had to fight against the studio in order to have Will Smith as the protagonist.
In fact, the actor was not considered a good choice because the leaders of 20th Century Fox thought that a black actor would not get the project any good results at the international box office.

Independence Day: Will Smith in a shot from the film

Roland Emmerich, in an article by The Hollywood Reporter, has explained: “Ethan Hawke was one of the names on our list, I thought at the time he was too young. It was pretty clear that the protagonists had to be Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. That was the combination we had thought of. The studio said ‘No, we don’t like Will Smith. It has not proved to be suitable. It doesn’t work on international markets’“.
Independence Day writer Dean Devlin added: “They said ‘If you pick a black dude for the part, you will be killing international box office results.’ Our motives were ‘Well, the movie is about aliens. It will do well on the international market. ‘ It was a tough fight, and Roland Emmerich really defended Will Smith and we won that war in the end“.

Emmerich recalled: “We had arrived shortly before filming began and we still hadn’t hired Will and Jeff. I was like ‘The people at Universal are calling every day, so give me these two actors or I’ll go work for them.’ I don’t think it would have been a chance to do the project for another studio, but it was a great threat“.

Emmerich and Devlin then proved they were right and Independence Day grossed $ 817 million worldwide, remaining only behind Jurassic Park for Best Cash Ever at the time. The filmmaker revealed: “Spielberg invited us to the set of Jurassic Park 2 and the first thing he said to me and Dean was’ You reinvented blockbusters. After this film, no one will be able to make a normal blockbuster anymore“.


