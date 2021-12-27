Independence Day: Will Smith reveals his father’s reaction to the film’s success

Independence Day transformed Will Smith from big star to megastar and it seems his father knew early on what was going to happen to his son.

Will Smith realized that he was going to be a real superstar after receiving a phone call from his father during which Smith Sr. informed him that he had just read the box office statistics of Independence Day. It was that phone call at three in the morning that opened the eyes of the famous American actor who until then was mainly known for the sitcom Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

Independence Day: Will Smith in a scene from the film

“When the first box office hits came out my dad was in Philadelphia“Smith said during an interview on the promotional tour related to his new memoir.”It was 6 am in Philadelphia and he saw that the film broke all box office records. So I picked up the phone and said, ‘Hi’ and he yelled, ‘HEY! Did you see what happened? ‘ And I said, ‘No, dad, I didn’t see anything. It’s 3 in the morning. ‘”

Smith’s father, Willard Smith Sr., was reacting to the incredible success of the 1996 sci-fi film, directed by Roland Emmerich, which tells the story of an imaginary alien invasion that involves the destruction of several iconic monuments of the United States. of America, such as the Empire State Building, the White House and the Library Tower in Los Angeles.

Independence Day: Will Smith in a shot from the film

Will Smith recalled that his father did not mince words during that historic call about Independence Day that took place in the middle of the night: “He said to me: ‘You remember that I used to tell you that luck doesn’t exist and that there is only what you do. Remember I told you luck is what happens when opportunity meets preparation, remember I told you? … Well, it’s just bullshit because you’re the luckiest asshole on the planet. ‘”